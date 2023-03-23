MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Van Leeuwen ice cream shop opens in Union Market with $1 scoops

March 23, 2023

WTOP/Erron Franklin

Erron Franklin

March 23, 2023, 5:55 AM

It is officially spring, and as temperatures start to warm this week, an ice cream chain with national acclaim is opening the doors to one of its three planned scoop shops in the D.C. area.

New York-based Van Leeuwen will celebrate the opening of its Union Market neighborhood location Thursday with $1 scoops between noon and 4 p.m.

The company is collaborating with local chef Johnny Spero to revive his beloved “Birch” ice cream flavor that originated at his award-winning restaurant, Reverie. The special collaboration flavor — Birch Bark with Raspberry Jam — will also debut on Thursday.

The scoop shop is located on 418 Morse Street in Northeast D.C.

