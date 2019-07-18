Utah boy promotes ‘Ice cold beer’ at root beer stand

The Associated Press

July 18, 2019, 5:53 PM

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo provided by the Brigham City Police Department, Seth Parker stands at his soda stand in Brigham City, Utah. (Brigham City Police Department via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah boy is earning widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, “Ice cold beer” with “root” above the word beer in tiny print.

Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber said Thursday that several residents in the northern Utah city called police concerned about a young boy selling alcohol in front of a church. Officers realized that it was just a clever marketing ploy and posted pictures of 11-year-old Seth Parker on Facebook with the comment, “a twist on a lemonade stand.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted a picture of Seth with the comment, “The future is bright for this young Utah entrepreneur.”

Seth’s mother Alexis Parker says the attention has led to at least 60 people a day coming to the stand.

