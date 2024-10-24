DC Council member, former Mayor Vincent Gray has dementia, won’t vote on legislation for rest of term

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray announced Thursday he has dementia, and will no longer vote on legislation or other matters before the Council.

“This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision,” Gray said in a statement.

Gray, who represents Ward 7, has 68 days remaining on his current term. He announced in December 2023 that he wouldn’t run for reelection after suffering a stroke two years before. In May of this year, Gray had another stroke.

“Every person in a position of responsibility who has cognitive decline must make their own decision about how and when to adjust. It is my duty to represent the best interests of District residents, often on complex matters. I do not want to cast a vote on an issue which I may not be able to fully consider,” Gray’s statement said.

His announcement comes after his children petitioned a D.C. court to appoint a guardian and conservator over him. The Washington Post, which first reported the petition, also reported a judge has ruled to appoint Gray a guardian and conservator due to his inability to handle his personal and financial affairs.

The chairman of the D.C. Council, Phil Mendelson, applauded Gray’s transparency about his health in a statement to WTOP, a sentiment echoed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“After a long and distinguished career in DC Government, this is a selfless decision to put our city and the residents of Ward 7 first. I join DC residents in wishing Councilmember Gray well and thanking him for all that he has done for our city,” Bowser said in a post on the social media platform X.

Wendell Felder, who has previously worked in D.C.’s executive office of the mayor, won the Democratic primary crowded with candidates hoping to replace Gray. He’ll be the heavy favorite in the general election against Republican candidate Noah Montgomery.

The 81-year-old Gray first joined the D.C. Council in 2005 before serving as mayor from 2011 to 2015. He returned to the Council in 2017.

“I have complete confidence in the collective judgment of my Council peers. My mind is at ease regarding all matters slated to come before the Council between now and the New Year,” Gray said.

