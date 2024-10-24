Alexandria police release body camera footage of shooting that left armed man dead

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, have released body camera footage from the August night an officer shot and killed an armed man in an apartment building.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, have released body camera footage from August when an officer shot and killed an armed man inside an apartment building.

You can see the body camera video below. Warning: The following video contains imagery that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

Police negotiators spoke to Paul Behan, 61, in the moments before he was shot three times by an officer on Aug. 12 at the Maris Avenue apartment complex.

According to police, someone called them after Behan was acting upset after he lost a job, was having marriage issues and seemed intoxicated. Behan can be seen in the body camera footage holding a rifle, which he appears to point at officers during the incident.

Behan, police said, pointed the rifle at officers right before he was fatally shot, but the view of that moment is obstructed in the body camera footage. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer who shot him is a nine-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department. An external investigation found the officer was justified in his actions and the use of force was reasonable.

“We’re going to look at everything — policy, training, supervision. We’re going to look at everything,” said Raul Pedroso, Alexandria’s interim police chief. “Our policy is to protect the dignity, the rights and the safety of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, and our policy is also to protect the public from dangerous situations.”

