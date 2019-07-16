July 23rd, 2019, 08:51 AM EDT
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean City
July 16, 2019, 10:15 PM
A small plane crashed into the ocean in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday night.
Ocean City police said a small plane made an emergency landing just after 6:15 p.m. in the shallow waters in the area of 21st street.
Police said pilot and owner Trevor H. Deihl, 23, of Reedville, Virginia, was the only one inside the single-engine 1981 Cessna 172 RG. He told police that he was not hurt after the crash.
Deihl told police that he took off from Reedville and planned to land at Ocean City airport; but one mile off shore, he began having engine trouble. He then glided the plane into the ocean.
Witnesses describe the plane as appearing to glide toward the water as it came down and then floating on the surface when it landed, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
State police continue to investigate what happened.
