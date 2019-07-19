July 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM EDT
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer
July 19, 2019, 7:20 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.
Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.
More Videos
July 24th, 2019, 08:05 AM EDT
Bison charges and injures girl in Yellowstone
July 23rd, 2019, 08:51 AM EDT
This is why US health care is so expensive
July 23rd, 2019, 08:04 AM EDT
WATCH: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before Senate committee
July 22nd, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
July 19th, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
No one wants the middle seat on airplanes. This design could change that
July 19th, 2019, 04:40 AM EDT
Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing huge floods
July 18th, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
GM unveils a radically new Corvette
July 18th, 2019, 05:53 PM EDT
Utah boy promotes ‘Ice cold beer’ at root beer stand
July 18th, 2019, 08:26 AM EDT
Kids with disabilities can now get special Halloween costumes at Target
July 17th, 2019, 04:12 PM EDT
John Lewis on Trump in emotional speech: ‘I know racism when I feel it’
July 17th, 2019, 01:07 PM EDT
WATCH: Hired weed-eating goats ‘gnaw-t’ bothered by Leesburg heat
July 16th, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean City
July 16th, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit on display for first time in more than a decade
July 16th, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
WATCH: Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
July 16th, 2019, 05:45 AM EDT
Jump aboard the eDumper, worlds’s largest electric vehicle
July 15th, 2019, 02:34 PM EDT
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
July 15th, 2019, 01:12 PM EDT
Volunteers help out at Arlington National Cemetery
July 15th, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Trump denies racist tweets were racist
July 15th, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
This service lets you stream hundreds of Broadway shows
July 15th, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Cop runs to rescue driver having a seizure
July 15th, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Giant jellyfish the size of a human spotted by divers off English coast
July 14th, 2019, 05:38 PM EDT
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
July 12th, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Eleanor Holmes Norton’s fight for equal pay in 1970 still resonates today
July 11th, 2019, 07:39 PM EDT
A sunken Soviet nuclear submarine is leaking unusually high levels of radiation
July 11th, 2019, 03:14 PM EDT
WATCH: Trump administration speaks on 2020 census
July 11th, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Workers smelled gas before an explosion leveled a North Carolina KFC
July 11th, 2019, 07:54 AM EDT
Denise Nickerson, Violet in ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,’ has died
July 10th, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry and William play polo
July 10th, 2019, 08:35 AM EDT
WATCH: US Women’s World Cup championship parade
July 10th, 2019, 08:11 AM EDT
‘He had an angel with him’: Bullet stops in teen’s ear during drive-by shooting in North Carolina
July 10th, 2019, 08:10 AM EDT
Ohio woman reunited with her cat after 5 years
July 10th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
This exotic bird was just a seagull doused in curry
July 9th, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
India plans electric vehicle revolution
July 9th, 2019, 05:47 AM EDT
VIDEO: Drought reveals ancient palace in Iraq
July 8th, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT
WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks light up the National Mall
July 8th, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
VIDEO: Flooding wreaks havoc on DC region’s roadways
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.