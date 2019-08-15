Local voices head to ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Voices of Service is heading to the “America’s Got Talent” semifinals after securing a spot in Wednesday night’s show.

The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg. Green is a longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.

In their first live performance, Voices of Service performed Gavin Degraw’s “Fire” on Tuesday’s episode.

The group was one of seven acts that performed Tuesday to advance to the next round.

Voices of Service is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), a group dedicated to creating music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.

Their initial performance in June of Katy Perry’s “Rise” was celebrated by the judges. Last week, the group performed “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will include performances on Sept. 3 and 10, with results shows on Sept. 4 and 11. Aside from the 21 acts put through in the quarterfinals there will be one more wildcard. Each week, 11 acts will perform with five making it to the finals. The two-part final will air live on Sept. 17 and 18. On the last night, the top five will be revealed before a countdown to the ultimate winner.

Besides bragging rights, the champion act gets $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.