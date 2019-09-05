September 6th, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life?
September 5, 2019, 11:07 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love.
Facebook Dating, a matchmaking service the company already offers in Brazil, Canada and 17 other countries, will arrive in the U.S. on Thursday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust it with their love lives?
For a company that’s also developing its own digital currency and dabbling in e-commerce, love is another step toward reaching into all aspects of human existence.
Although many features resemble what other matchmaking services offer, Facebook’s version promises to be different, just as Tinder did before it with its swipe action and Bumble with its female-first messaging. Your Facebook Dating profile will be separate from your main one, but it will tap existing features such as events and groups, as well as your network of friends to identify “secret crushes.”
Facebook Dating, a mobile-only service that’s free to use and free of ads, can still help Facebook make money if it keeps people glued to its other services longer.
That’s if users can get over concerns about privacy.
“A feature on Facebook that people don’t trust isn’t going to be successful,” said Rob Sherman, the company’s deputy chief privacy officer. “We built in privacy from the ground up.”
Tell that to Seth Carter, 32, an engineer from Terre Haute, Indiana, who tried a host of dating apps ranging from Match to Bumble, Tinder and Christian Mingle prior to his current relationship.
“Facebook is here to make money and I get that,” he said. But he worries that Facebook’s stated commitment to privacy would ultimately buckle under pressure to make money off the service. “That likely means they’re going to sell my dating preferences, which means even more intrusions into my life.”
Facebook says it won’t be doing any of that. But users like Carter can hardly be blamed for their apprehension, given the company’s multiple stumbles over protecting people’s private information. Facebook was fined a record $5 billion this summer by the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations. It’s also under scrutiny for allowing for the spread of election-related misinformation and discrimination in U.S. housing ads.
Facebook Dating comes as the popularity of online dating grows: In 2016, 15% of all U.S. adults said they had used online dating services, up from virtually none in 2005, according to the Pew Research Center.
From old school sites like eHarmony to Hinge or The League, a members-only service promising to bring together folks with “ambition and a drive to succeed,” there are also apps focused on farmers, religious groups, seniors, the LGBT community and so on.
When he announced the feature last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook Dating is “not just for hookups” but to build “meaningful, long-term relationships.” That appeared to be a direct swipe at Tinder, a service best known for hooking people up with people they find attractive by showing their photo, age and first name.
With Facebook, you start by creating a dating profile distinct from your Facebook profile. You can add up to 36 pictures from your Instagram account. You have to be at least 18, rather than 13 with the main Facebook service. When you see a suggested match, you “like” someone by tapping a heart icon, or tap “X” to dislike. There’s no Tinder-like swipe.
Facebook Dating won’t suggest your friends as people you might want to date. Your dating profile also won’t show up on your news feed or be visible to friends; it’s only for others using the dating service. Facebook insists it won’t use information gleaned from your dating profiles for advertising and says there won’t be ads on Facebook Dating.
To prevent unwanted messages, photos and spam, Facebook Dating lets you message someone just once unless you get a response. Facebook also won’t allow lonely hearts — or creeps — to send photos or website links, which could help cut down on unsolicited body-part photos.
There were initially rumblings that the dating feature might be open only to people who list themselves as “single” and not those who are “married” or “in a relationship.” But Facebook has said this is not the case. After all, people often don’t keep their relationship status up to date or don’t use it in a serious way (in a complicated relationship with pizza, anyone?).
To help you meet offline and share interests, the service will also push other Facebook features, such as events and groups. For instance, if you and a match are both going to a concert, you can make plans to meet up there. (These options require you to intentionally activate them.)
You can also share your location with friends while on a date, a feature Facebook says has been popular in Colombia and Thailand.
Harbor hidden passions for your existing Facebook friends? You can pick up to nine as a “secret crush.” You’ll both be notified if your crush is also on Facebook Dating and has likewise picked you. Otherwise, Facebook says, the crush remains secret.
But based on Facebook’s history with users’ private information, there’s certainly a possibility that it won’t, so prepare to be embarrassed.
More Videos
September 6th, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Indian woman gives birth to twins at age of 73
September 6th, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
Friendship formed on Metro goes viral
September 6th, 2019, 09:52 AM EDT
A man watched on doorbell camera as a tornado from Hurricane Dorian destroyed his home
September 4th, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Porsche’s first electric car can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds
September 4th, 2019, 02:44 AM EDT
US woman held in Philippines after airport staff find baby in her bag
September 3rd, 2019, 09:14 PM EDT
World’s most livable city for 2019, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit
September 3rd, 2019, 06:02 PM EDT
WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastation in the Bahamas
September 3rd, 2019, 01:43 PM EDT
VIDEO: Ovechkin celebrates Ovi O’s impending launch, tosses himself some cereal
September 2nd, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
Hi-tech garbage system reduces food waste
September 2nd, 2019, 09:53 AM EDT
Electric vehicles will change how all cars look forever
August 29th, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
Tour WTOP Sports’ new wall of bobbleheads
August 28th, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Trump thinks Fox News isn’t doing enough to promote his presidency
August 28th, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
WATCH: Tim McGraw is impressed by daughter’s voice
August 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Puppy undergoes life-saving open heart surgery
August 27th, 2019, 03:24 PM EDT
Basketball-sized world-record grapefruit grown in Louisiana
August 27th, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Boat sails through gargantuan sheet of floating rocks
August 26th, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
So you think you know ‘The Golden Girls’?
August 26th, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
Man’s paddleboard trip across Pacific breaks record
August 22nd, 2019, 01:19 PM EDT
Little League World Series essentials: Bats, balls … cardboard?!
August 22nd, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Cocaine found with bananas at 3 Washington state stores
August 22nd, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Bethenny Frankel leaving ‘Real Housewives of New York’
August 21st, 2019, 09:01 AM EDT
USWNT star Carli Lloyd drills a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice
August 21st, 2019, 07:21 AM EDT
Heidi Klum slammed for topless honeymoon picture
August 20th, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Off with their beds: High winds send mattresses flying
August 20th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
Samuel L. Jackson’s lightsaber and Jack Nicholson’s ‘The Shining’ axe on offer at movie prop auction
August 19th, 2019, 01:00 PM EDT
Elton John slams media for criticizing Harry, Meghan
August 19th, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Watch this helicopter fly upside-down over Manhattan
August 19th, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Massive planned implosion of UK power station towers
August 19th, 2019, 07:32 AM EDT
A daredevil broke a 24-year cycling speed record, hitting 174 miles per hour
August 17th, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
Old TVs left on Virginia porches in bizarre prank
August 16th, 2019, 02:41 PM EDT
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ promotion jams up Los Angeles
August 15th, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Cardi B, Bernie Sanders discuss immigration, police brutality in new campaign video
August 15th, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
WATCH: Man sells old Nike track shoes for $50K
August 15th, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
WATCH: Man taking grandma to all 61 national parks
August 15th, 2019, 06:58 AM EDT
Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press speak out after ending US Soccer salary mediation
August 15th, 2019, 06:15 AM EDT
Local voices head to ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals
August 14th, 2019, 06:05 PM EDT
Henrico County residents hit by ‘TV Santa Clause’
August 14th, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
WATCH: Whale breaching spotted along Ocean City shore
August 14th, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
Jury awards man $50 Million after he says officers beat him, locked him in closet
August 14th, 2019, 09:10 AM EDT
A 12-year-old snags a mammoth discovery while on vacation in Ohio
August 13th, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and NFL join forces for music and social justice
August 13th, 2019, 01:46 PM EDT
Video catches Amazon driver making delivery, taking bike
August 13th, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
The guy behind the ‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook event is hosting an alien-themed festival
August 12th, 2019, 06:33 PM EDT
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery
August 12th, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
NC woman took her 3 dogs to a pond to play. Within hours, dogs died from toxic algae
August 12th, 2019, 07:41 AM EDT
Scaramucci no longer backs Trump’s reelection, says change may be needed at top of ticket
August 9th, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
Illinois man ‘adopts’ forgotten road barricade, celebrates birthdays and holidays with it
August 8th, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Seemingly endless line of ducks halts traffic
August 7th, 2019, 09:25 PM EDT
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA
August 7th, 2019, 05:03 PM EDT
A unique underwater memorial honors US military veterans
August 7th, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro champions immigrants in Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
August 7th, 2019, 09:53 AM EDT
Ariana Grande left sobbing over her live duet with Barbra Streisand
August 7th, 2019, 09:04 AM EDT
World’s first launched water coaster, Cheetah Chase, coming in 2020
August 7th, 2019, 07:22 AM EDT
Northern Virginia quartet Voices of Service advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’
August 6th, 2019, 03:59 PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Boston-area mansion was just listed for a cool $39,500,000
August 6th, 2019, 03:06 PM EDT
A woman shared a cruel note that was left in her mailbox. She never imagined the kindness that would come next
August 5th, 2019, 01:12 PM EDT
WATCH: Nanny dog nurses cheetah cub
August 5th, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa share their hospitality secrets
August 5th, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
WATCH: President Trump addresses mass shootings
August 5th, 2019, 04:27 AM EDT
Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
August 5th, 2019, 03:45 AM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash after tweeting about shooting deaths
August 2nd, 2019, 01:36 PM EDT
Weak or no signal? Broadcast TV requires a rescan
August 2nd, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
A gun store’s billboard targeting the freshmen congresswomen known as the ‘Squad’ is coming down
August 2nd, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Pilot makes emergency landing on highway — all captured on trooper’s dashcam
August 1st, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Good Samaritans help in Iowa river rescue
August 1st, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Ohio bank robber uses demand note with name, address
July 31st, 2019, 09:51 AM EDT
Squirrel surprises shopper inside Canadian store
July 31st, 2019, 09:45 AM EDT
Body of gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
July 31st, 2019, 09:39 AM EDT
See a crowd catch a boy who fell from a sixth-floor balcony
July 31st, 2019, 04:52 AM EDT
Mystery as surgical plate found in 15-foot crocodile’s stomach
July 31st, 2019, 04:39 AM EDT
A glass bridge opening next month in China will be the world’s longest
July 30th, 2019, 02:53 PM EDT
Trump on Baltimore: ‘They really appreciate what I’m doing’
July 30th, 2019, 01:33 PM EDT
Your heartburn drugs may be giving you allergies, study suggests
July 30th, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
WATCH: Trump speaks at celebration of American democracy’s 400th birthday in Jamestown
July 29th, 2019, 01:49 PM EDT
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
July 29th, 2019, 09:30 AM EDT
Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as new intel chief
July 29th, 2019, 09:23 AM EDT
Multiple fatalities after shooting at garlic festival
July 28th, 2019, 04:18 AM EDT
Stop sweating the great white shark. Here’s the one you should really be worried about
July 26th, 2019, 09:41 AM EDT
Kar-go is Europe’s first road-worthy autonomous delivery vehicle
July 26th, 2019, 09:36 AM EDT
These teens make six figures playing ‘Fortnite’
July 25th, 2019, 02:39 PM EDT
Toddler spins, scrambles on wild ride on airport bag belt
July 25th, 2019, 07:51 AM EDT
See hoverboard daredevil attempt to cross the English Channel
July 25th, 2019, 07:46 AM EDT
‘The Rock’ lends support to protesters in Hawaii
July 25th, 2019, 07:39 AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez turns 50. See how she’s celebrating!
July 24th, 2019, 01:40 PM EDT
Police search for owners of flag found on Prince George’s Co. road
July 24th, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘I am very much alive’
July 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM EDT
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies to Congress
July 24th, 2019, 08:05 AM EDT
Bison charges and injures girl in Yellowstone
July 23rd, 2019, 08:51 AM EDT
This is why US health care is so expensive
July 23rd, 2019, 08:04 AM EDT
WATCH: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before Senate committee
July 22nd, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
July 19th, 2019, 07:20 PM EDT
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer
July 19th, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
No one wants the middle seat on airplanes. This design could change that
July 19th, 2019, 04:40 AM EDT
Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing huge floods
July 18th, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
GM unveils a radically new Corvette
July 18th, 2019, 05:53 PM EDT
Utah boy promotes ‘Ice cold beer’ at root beer stand
July 18th, 2019, 08:26 AM EDT
Kids with disabilities can now get special Halloween costumes at Target
July 17th, 2019, 04:12 PM EDT
John Lewis on Trump in emotional speech: ‘I know racism when I feel it’
July 17th, 2019, 01:07 PM EDT
WATCH: Hired weed-eating goats ‘gnaw-t’ bothered by Leesburg heat
July 16th, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean City
July 16th, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit on display for first time in more than a decade
July 16th, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
WATCH: Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
July 16th, 2019, 05:45 AM EDT
Jump aboard the eDumper, worlds’s largest electric vehicle
July 15th, 2019, 02:34 PM EDT
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
July 15th, 2019, 01:12 PM EDT
Volunteers help out at Arlington National Cemetery
July 15th, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Trump denies racist tweets were racist
July 15th, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
This service lets you stream hundreds of Broadway shows
July 15th, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Cop runs to rescue driver having a seizure
July 15th, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Giant jellyfish the size of a human spotted by divers off English coast
July 14th, 2019, 05:38 PM EDT
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
July 12th, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Eleanor Holmes Norton’s fight for equal pay in 1970 still resonates today
July 11th, 2019, 07:39 PM EDT
A sunken Soviet nuclear submarine is leaking unusually high levels of radiation
July 11th, 2019, 03:14 PM EDT
WATCH: Trump administration speaks on 2020 census
July 11th, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Workers smelled gas before an explosion leveled a North Carolina KFC
July 11th, 2019, 07:54 AM EDT
Denise Nickerson, Violet in ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,’ has died
July 10th, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry and William play polo
July 10th, 2019, 08:35 AM EDT
WATCH: US Women’s World Cup championship parade
July 10th, 2019, 08:10 AM EDT
Ohio woman reunited with her cat after 5 years
July 10th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
This exotic bird was just a seagull doused in curry
July 9th, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
India plans electric vehicle revolution
July 9th, 2019, 05:47 AM EDT
VIDEO: Drought reveals ancient palace in Iraq
July 8th, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT
WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks light up the National Mall
July 8th, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
VIDEO: Flooding wreaks havoc on DC region’s roadways
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.