October 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM EDT
Authorities identify victim of gender reveal party explosion
October 28, 2019, 12:46 PM
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman killed in a pipe bomb explosion at a gender reveal party in Iowa.
The Marion County sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer died instantly after debris struck her in the head in rural Knoxville.
Authorities say the Kreimeyer family had been experimenting with different types of explosives in hopes of recording a gender reveal ceremony that could be posted on social media for friends and family.
They say family members used gunpowder to create a homemade stand that was supposed to blow colorful powder indicating the child’s sex, but tape over the top of the metal tubing inadvertently created a pipe bomb that sent shrapnel flying.
Kreimeyer was standing 45 feet (14 meters) from the device when it exploded.
More Videos
October 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM EDT
Man wins $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemo treatment
October 26th, 2019, 01:22 PM EDT
A fat cat named Cinderblock wins over the internet with its heartwarming workout routine
October 25th, 2019, 07:40 AM EDT
WATCH: Rep. Elijah Cummings’ funeral in Baltimore
October 24th, 2019, 09:14 AM EDT
WATCH: Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state at Capitol ceremony
October 23rd, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
WATCH: President Trump speaks from White House
October 23rd, 2019, 09:57 AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show is a hit. Here’s why that’s a big deal
October 22nd, 2019, 11:49 PM EDT
He grew a 910-pound pumpkin and then used it as a boat
October 22nd, 2019, 09:31 AM EDT
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s demo of ‘Wanted Man’ is released
October 21st, 2019, 05:54 PM EDT
Researchers discover Japanese carrier from the World War II Battle of Midway
October 21st, 2019, 06:40 AM EDT
A girls soccer team was penalized for their ‘equal pay’ shirts. Now their message is being celebrated
October 18th, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
WATCH: Woman falls onto subway tracks and is pulled to safety
October 18th, 2019, 07:57 AM EDT
WATCH LIVE: All-female spacewalk at ISS
October 16th, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Virgin Galactic unveils Under Armour spacesuits
October 15th, 2019, 05:40 PM EDT
Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word lyric
October 15th, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Here are all the movies and TV shows you can binge on when Disney+ launches
October 15th, 2019, 08:15 AM EDT
Fortnite is back online with a new chapter after two-day hiatus
October 14th, 2019, 09:15 PM EDT
A massive mastiff had to be rescued after getting exhausted on a mountain hike
October 14th, 2019, 03:01 PM EDT
Panera defends its mac and cheese after a video exposed the menu item is, gasp, cooked in a bag
October 14th, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Search resumes for worker missing in fatal New Orleans building collapse
October 14th, 2019, 07:33 AM EDT
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
October 10th, 2019, 08:26 AM EDT
Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry unite in video for World Mental Health Day
October 9th, 2019, 09:57 PM EDT
‘Riverdale’ bid farewell to Luke Perry in emotional episode
October 9th, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Swiss climbs 1,800-foot vertical rock face in record time … without a safety rope
October 9th, 2019, 09:52 AM EDT
Virgin Atlantic’s seat messaging system has been flagged by travelers for years
October 8th, 2019, 06:38 PM EDT
What happened to this car is nuts. 200 walnuts, to be exact
October 8th, 2019, 02:47 PM EDT
Soldier surprises his mom at Indiana school
October 8th, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Mattel unveils new Judge Barbie ahead of International Day of the Girl
October 8th, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Eagles plan massive ‘Hotel California’ performances on tour
October 8th, 2019, 06:35 AM EDT
Ellen DeGeneres explains hanging out with her friend George W. Bush
October 7th, 2019, 02:38 PM EDT
This record-breaking pumpkin is heavier than a small car and big enough to fit inside
October 7th, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at ‘Jeopardy!’
October 6th, 2019, 03:44 PM EDT
Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger among musicians paying tribute to Cream drummer Ginger Baker
October 5th, 2019, 12:19 AM EDT
Sia announces she has a neurological disease
October 4th, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Post-surgery Taylor Swift nearly has meltdown over a banana
October 4th, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
WATCH: Here’s what it’s like to fly in an Uber helicopter
October 4th, 2019, 07:56 AM EDT
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
October 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM EDT
WATCH: Washington National Cathedral’s choristers give Nats a sweet serenade
October 3rd, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
A Texas cheerleader jumped off a homecoming float to save a choking boy
October 3rd, 2019, 08:13 AM EDT
Is this hydrogen-powered vessel the superyacht of the future?
October 2nd, 2019, 06:47 PM EDT
Mounted officer said ‘this is gonna look really bad’ before leading an arrested man down the street in Galveston
October 2nd, 2019, 03:32 AM EDT
Indonesia cancels plan to ban tourists from Komodo Island
October 1st, 2019, 05:14 PM EDT
The Bronx Zoo says a woman seen dancing inside its lion enclosure could have been seriously hurt or killed
October 1st, 2019, 03:39 PM EDT
Mouse creates stir in White House briefing room
October 1st, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Taiwan bridge collapses, sending truck plunging onto fishing boats
October 1st, 2019, 02:58 AM EDT
Catering cart causes chaos at Chicago airport, but American Airlines employee saves the day
September 30th, 2019, 09:52 AM EDT
‘They need the cool factor’: Tony Hawk on skateboarding at Tokyo 2020
September 29th, 2019, 07:23 PM EDT
Florida family mourns the loss of hero pit bull, who died protecting their children from a venomous snake
September 28th, 2019, 03:55 PM EDT
Oregon woman charged with serving meth-laced bean dip
September 28th, 2019, 03:52 PM EDT
Thieves steal 50,000 apples from an Indiana orchard
September 27th, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The world’s first transgender professional boxer is now the face of Everlast
September 27th, 2019, 09:50 AM EDT
Prince Harry walks through Angola mine field, echoing Diana
September 26th, 2019, 09:34 AM EDT
WATCH: Acting DNI Director Joseph Maguire testifies before Congress on whistleblower complaint
September 26th, 2019, 05:21 AM EDT
Airline introduces baby seat map to allow passengers to avoid infants
September 25th, 2019, 09:15 AM EDT
These sea otters adopt orphaned pups and raise them to be wild
September 25th, 2019, 06:59 AM EDT
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is nearly complete. It can power 1 million homes
September 25th, 2019, 06:19 AM EDT
Beijing’s Daxing International Airport now officially open
September 24th, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
A herd of spotted cows made a late-night visit to Spotted Cow brewery
September 24th, 2019, 09:36 AM EDT
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith staged an intervention with son Jaden
September 23rd, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint against five countries over the climate crisis
September 23rd, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
‘Oprah’s Book Club’ series is set to premiere on Apple TV+
September 20th, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Are the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro worth the upgrade?
September 20th, 2019, 09:58 AM EDT
WATCH: Climate protest heats up DC
September 19th, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Dog walker caught on cam raiding family’s fridge
September 19th, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
A university studied the water quality on planes. You may want to skip the coffee on these two airlines
September 19th, 2019, 09:54 AM EDT
WATCH: Washington Monument reopening ribbon-cutting
September 18th, 2019, 01:37 PM EDT
Trump at New Mexico rally: ‘We love our Hispanics’
September 18th, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
VA puts regional director on leave after veteran found covered in ants at assisted-living facility
September 18th, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Wash. coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas
September 18th, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day!
September 18th, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
Sandy Hook Promise’s chilling back-to-school PSA hopes to prevent mass shootings
September 18th, 2019, 09:32 AM EDT
‘The Princess Bride’ remake idea has people crying inconceivable
September 17th, 2019, 09:06 PM EDT
A fan held a sign on ‘College GameDay’ asking people to Venmo him money for beer. Now he’s donating it all to a children’s hospital
September 17th, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Cancer survivor becomes first person to swim English Channel four times non-stop
September 17th, 2019, 09:48 AM EDT
‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy
September 16th, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Christie Brinkley drops out of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to injury, so her daughter is stepping in
September 16th, 2019, 09:37 AM EDT
Beyonce drops behind-the-scenes look into album
September 16th, 2019, 09:15 AM EDT
Former NASCAR champ Mike Stefanik dies in plane crash
September 16th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
Designs revealed for incredible new space hotel
September 13th, 2019, 03:03 PM EDT
This photographer captures airplanes’ technicolor rainbow trails
September 13th, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
A baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces
September 13th, 2019, 09:43 AM EDT
‘I always look orange’: Trump rails against energy-efficient light bulbs and Democratic environmental policies
September 11th, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT
Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run
September 11th, 2019, 07:13 PM EDT
WATCH: ‘Tribute in Light’ shines for 9/11 victims in New York City
September 11th, 2019, 02:41 PM EDT
He spent his entire life pranking others. Now his family is sending him off with a comedic obituary
September 11th, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
VIDEO: Erectile dysfunction may predict strokes and heart attacks
September 10th, 2019, 04:59 PM EDT
Asteroid as powerful as 10 billion WWII atomic bombs may have wiped out the dinosaurs
September 10th, 2019, 03:55 PM EDT
WATCH: Visitors can soon see rare clouded leopard cubs at National Zoo
September 10th, 2019, 03:24 PM EDT
These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like
September 10th, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Forest grows in the middle of a football stadium
September 10th, 2019, 08:27 AM EDT
Alex Trebek is back on ‘Jeopardy!’
September 9th, 2019, 05:29 PM EDT
Virtual reality is part of new tech used in GW’s operating rooms
September 9th, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform
September 8th, 2019, 06:11 PM EDT
NASA remixed an Ariana Grande song to promote its mission to put a woman on the moon
September 8th, 2019, 03:05 PM EDT
Robert Axelrod, the voice of Lord Zedd in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,’ dies at 70
September 6th, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Owner of the Jeep abandoned in the surf on Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian explains how it got there
September 6th, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Indian woman gives birth to twins at age of 73
September 6th, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
Friendship formed on Metro goes viral
September 6th, 2019, 09:52 AM EDT
A man watched on doorbell camera as a tornado from Hurricane Dorian destroyed his home
September 5th, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life?
September 4th, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Porsche’s first electric car can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds
September 4th, 2019, 02:44 AM EDT
US woman held in Philippines after airport staff find baby in her bag
September 3rd, 2019, 09:14 PM EDT
World’s most livable city for 2019, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit
September 3rd, 2019, 06:02 PM EDT
WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastation in the Bahamas
September 3rd, 2019, 01:43 PM EDT
VIDEO: Ovechkin celebrates Ovi O’s impending launch, tosses himself some cereal
September 2nd, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
Hi-tech garbage system reduces food waste
September 2nd, 2019, 09:53 AM EDT
Electric vehicles will change how all cars look forever
August 29th, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
Tour WTOP Sports’ new wall of bobbleheads
August 28th, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Trump thinks Fox News isn’t doing enough to promote his presidency
August 28th, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
WATCH: Tim McGraw is impressed by daughter’s voice
August 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Puppy undergoes life-saving open heart surgery
August 27th, 2019, 03:24 PM EDT
Basketball-sized world-record grapefruit grown in Louisiana
August 27th, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Boat sails through gargantuan sheet of floating rocks
August 26th, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
So you think you know ‘The Golden Girls’?
August 26th, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
Man’s paddleboard trip across Pacific breaks record
August 22nd, 2019, 01:19 PM EDT
Little League World Series essentials: Bats, balls … cardboard?!
August 22nd, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Cocaine found with bananas at 3 Washington state stores
August 22nd, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Bethenny Frankel leaving ‘Real Housewives of New York’
August 21st, 2019, 09:01 AM EDT
USWNT star Carli Lloyd drills a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice
August 21st, 2019, 07:21 AM EDT
Heidi Klum slammed for topless honeymoon picture
August 20th, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Off with their beds: High winds send mattresses flying
August 20th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
Samuel L. Jackson’s lightsaber and Jack Nicholson’s ‘The Shining’ axe on offer at movie prop auction
August 19th, 2019, 01:00 PM EDT
Elton John slams media for criticizing Harry, Meghan
August 19th, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Watch this helicopter fly upside-down over Manhattan
August 19th, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Massive planned implosion of UK power station towers
August 19th, 2019, 07:32 AM EDT
A daredevil broke a 24-year cycling speed record, hitting 174 miles per hour
August 17th, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
Old TVs left on Virginia porches in bizarre prank
August 16th, 2019, 02:41 PM EDT
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ promotion jams up Los Angeles
August 15th, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Cardi B, Bernie Sanders discuss immigration, police brutality in new campaign video
August 15th, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
WATCH: Man sells old Nike track shoes for $50K
August 15th, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
WATCH: Man taking grandma to all 61 national parks
August 15th, 2019, 06:58 AM EDT
Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press speak out after ending US Soccer salary mediation
August 15th, 2019, 06:15 AM EDT
Local voices head to ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals
August 14th, 2019, 06:05 PM EDT
Henrico County residents hit by ‘TV Santa Clause’
August 14th, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
WATCH: Whale breaching spotted along Ocean City shore
August 14th, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
Jury awards man $50 Million after he says officers beat him, locked him in closet
August 14th, 2019, 09:10 AM EDT
A 12-year-old snags a mammoth discovery while on vacation in Ohio
August 13th, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and NFL join forces for music and social justice
August 13th, 2019, 01:46 PM EDT
Video catches Amazon driver making delivery, taking bike
August 13th, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
The guy behind the ‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook event is hosting an alien-themed festival
August 12th, 2019, 06:33 PM EDT
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery
August 12th, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
NC woman took her 3 dogs to a pond to play. Within hours, dogs died from toxic algae
August 12th, 2019, 07:41 AM EDT
Scaramucci no longer backs Trump’s reelection, says change may be needed at top of ticket
August 9th, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
Illinois man ‘adopts’ forgotten road barricade, celebrates birthdays and holidays with it
August 8th, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Seemingly endless line of ducks halts traffic
August 7th, 2019, 09:25 PM EDT
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA
August 7th, 2019, 05:03 PM EDT
A unique underwater memorial honors US military veterans
August 7th, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro champions immigrants in Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
August 7th, 2019, 09:53 AM EDT
Ariana Grande left sobbing over her live duet with Barbra Streisand
August 7th, 2019, 09:04 AM EDT
World’s first launched water coaster, Cheetah Chase, coming in 2020
August 7th, 2019, 07:22 AM EDT
Northern Virginia quartet Voices of Service advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’
August 6th, 2019, 03:59 PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Boston-area mansion was just listed for a cool $39,500,000
August 6th, 2019, 03:06 PM EDT
A woman shared a cruel note that was left in her mailbox. She never imagined the kindness that would come next
August 5th, 2019, 01:12 PM EDT
WATCH: Nanny dog nurses cheetah cub
August 5th, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa share their hospitality secrets
August 5th, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
WATCH: President Trump addresses mass shootings
August 5th, 2019, 04:27 AM EDT
Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
August 5th, 2019, 03:45 AM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash after tweeting about shooting deaths
August 2nd, 2019, 01:36 PM EDT
Weak or no signal? Broadcast TV requires a rescan
August 2nd, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
A gun store’s billboard targeting the freshmen congresswomen known as the ‘Squad’ is coming down
August 2nd, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Pilot makes emergency landing on highway — all captured on trooper’s dashcam
August 1st, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Good Samaritans help in Iowa river rescue
August 1st, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Ohio bank robber uses demand note with name, address
July 31st, 2019, 09:51 AM EDT
Squirrel surprises shopper inside Canadian store
July 31st, 2019, 09:45 AM EDT
Body of gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
July 31st, 2019, 09:39 AM EDT
See a crowd catch a boy who fell from a sixth-floor balcony
July 31st, 2019, 04:52 AM EDT
Mystery as surgical plate found in 15-foot crocodile’s stomach
July 31st, 2019, 04:39 AM EDT
A glass bridge opening next month in China will be the world’s longest
July 30th, 2019, 02:53 PM EDT
Trump on Baltimore: ‘They really appreciate what I’m doing’
July 30th, 2019, 01:33 PM EDT
Your heartburn drugs may be giving you allergies, study suggests
July 30th, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
WATCH: Trump speaks at celebration of American democracy’s 400th birthday in Jamestown
July 29th, 2019, 01:49 PM EDT
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
July 29th, 2019, 09:30 AM EDT
Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as new intel chief
July 29th, 2019, 09:23 AM EDT
Multiple fatalities after shooting at garlic festival
July 28th, 2019, 04:18 AM EDT
Stop sweating the great white shark. Here’s the one you should really be worried about
July 26th, 2019, 09:41 AM EDT
Kar-go is Europe’s first road-worthy autonomous delivery vehicle
July 26th, 2019, 09:36 AM EDT
These teens make six figures playing ‘Fortnite’
July 25th, 2019, 02:39 PM EDT
Toddler spins, scrambles on wild ride on airport bag belt
July 25th, 2019, 07:51 AM EDT
See hoverboard daredevil attempt to cross the English Channel
July 25th, 2019, 07:46 AM EDT
‘The Rock’ lends support to protesters in Hawaii
July 25th, 2019, 07:39 AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez turns 50. See how she’s celebrating!
July 24th, 2019, 01:40 PM EDT
Police search for owners of flag found on Prince George’s Co. road
July 24th, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘I am very much alive’
July 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM EDT
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies to Congress
July 24th, 2019, 08:05 AM EDT
Bison charges and injures girl in Yellowstone
July 23rd, 2019, 08:51 AM EDT
This is why US health care is so expensive
July 23rd, 2019, 08:04 AM EDT
WATCH: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before Senate committee
July 22nd, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
July 19th, 2019, 07:20 PM EDT
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer
July 19th, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
No one wants the middle seat on airplanes. This design could change that
July 19th, 2019, 04:40 AM EDT
Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing huge floods
July 18th, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
GM unveils a radically new Corvette
July 18th, 2019, 05:53 PM EDT
Utah boy promotes ‘Ice cold beer’ at root beer stand
July 18th, 2019, 08:26 AM EDT
Kids with disabilities can now get special Halloween costumes at Target
July 17th, 2019, 04:12 PM EDT
John Lewis on Trump in emotional speech: ‘I know racism when I feel it’
July 17th, 2019, 01:07 PM EDT
WATCH: Hired weed-eating goats ‘gnaw-t’ bothered by Leesburg heat
July 16th, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean City
July 16th, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit on display for first time in more than a decade
July 16th, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
WATCH: Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
July 16th, 2019, 05:45 AM EDT
Jump aboard the eDumper, worlds’s largest electric vehicle
July 15th, 2019, 02:34 PM EDT
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
July 15th, 2019, 01:12 PM EDT
Volunteers help out at Arlington National Cemetery
July 15th, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Trump denies racist tweets were racist
July 15th, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
This service lets you stream hundreds of Broadway shows
July 15th, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Cop runs to rescue driver having a seizure
July 15th, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Giant jellyfish the size of a human spotted by divers off English coast
July 14th, 2019, 05:38 PM EDT
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
July 12th, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Eleanor Holmes Norton’s fight for equal pay in 1970 still resonates today
July 11th, 2019, 07:39 PM EDT
A sunken Soviet nuclear submarine is leaking unusually high levels of radiation
July 11th, 2019, 03:14 PM EDT
WATCH: Trump administration speaks on 2020 census
July 11th, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Workers smelled gas before an explosion leveled a North Carolina KFC
July 11th, 2019, 07:54 AM EDT
Denise Nickerson, Violet in ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,’ has died
July 10th, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry and William play polo
July 10th, 2019, 08:35 AM EDT
WATCH: US Women’s World Cup championship parade
July 10th, 2019, 08:10 AM EDT
Ohio woman reunited with her cat after 5 years
July 10th, 2019, 08:00 AM EDT
This exotic bird was just a seagull doused in curry
July 9th, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
India plans electric vehicle revolution
July 9th, 2019, 05:47 AM EDT
VIDEO: Drought reveals ancient palace in Iraq
July 8th, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT
WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks light up the National Mall
July 8th, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
VIDEO: Flooding wreaks havoc on DC region’s roadways
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.