Bowie police officer charged with attempted murder in roadside shooting

Bowie police officer Robert Warrington has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after a Prince George's County grand jury returned an indictment against him.

Sgt. Robert Warrington was captured on video shooting at a man after stopping behind an apparent stranded driver on Collington Road in Bowie, Maryland, last month.

“When actions of an officer or anyone, whether it’s a civilian as well, show a disregard for life, the law is there to hold them accountable, and that’s what’s happening in this case at this time,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

During the announcement of the indictment, the City of Bowie Police Department also released Warrington’s body camera and dashcam footage showing the Sept. 12 shooting.

The video shows Warrington pulling up behind a car with its hazard lights on. As he opened his door, a man can be seen walking next to the patrol car and continuing toward the passenger side of the car that was in the shoulder with its lights flashing.

“Are you here to help her?” Warrington can be heard asking the man, who responded, “Nah, she’s taking me to the hospital,” apparently referencing the woman inside the stranded vehicle.

About three seconds after the exchange, the officer can be seen pulling out his service weapon and firing in the man’s direction.

The man fell to the ground as the woman in the car got out and repeatedly shouted, “What did you do?”

Warrington can be heard saying “he had a gun” and the man responded from the ground, “I don’t have a gun.”

Shortly after that, Warrington can be heard repeating “I’m sorry,” several times.

The man was not shot, instead prosecutors said a bullet from the officer’s gun hit a passing car.

“It’s important to note that the civilian involved in this case was never charged with a crime. He was never under arrest and has cooperated fully with this investigation,” Braveboy said.

Bowie Police Chief Dwayne Preston said the department released the video with the goal of being transparent about what took place. Preston said he supports the grand jury’s decision, and because of it, Warrington, a 12-year-veteran of the force, has been suspended without pay.

“We would ask that the public reserve judgment until the process has been completed,” Preston said.

Braveboy said Warrington has not been arrested, and instead will receive a summons to appear before a judge on the charges.

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams said while he doesn’t want to “prejudge” the officer’s actions that day, he did see the video.

“We need to make sure we continue to maintain our transparency on all that happens, and our integrity of making sure that everybody is accountable,” Adams said.

