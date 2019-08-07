Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

The Associated Press

August 7, 2019, 9:25 PM

Danny Trejo
FILE – In this March 16, 2017 file photo, actor Danny Trejo arrives at the TAO, Beauty and Essex, Avenue and Luchini Los Angeles grand opening. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.

Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is known for a number of roles in movies and on TV, including “Desperado,” “Con Air,” “Spy Kids” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”

