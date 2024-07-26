‘He cared about being a good teammate’: Vikings coach celebrates life of rookie Khyree Jackson

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell choked back tears during Friday's funeral service for Khyree Jackson at First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

O’Connell recalled a difficult conversation he had with the rookie cornerback several months ago, before Jackson died in a car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, earlier this month.

“He had only been a Viking for a few weeks, and we had determined that he had a shoulder injury,” he said.

O’Connell said it hadn’t stopped Jackson during his college career, but the coaching team decided it had to be fixed.

“Khyree was faced with two choices: one, surgery — fix the shoulder, miss some time and eventually work his way back during the regular season. But he would miss some time. The second, commit to rehabbing all summer long.”

O’Connell said the second choice would mean Jackson would miss out on celebrating his draft pick and would have to go through months of training through the pain.

“It was a decision that, quite honestly, most players in our league don’t think twice about,” O’Connell added.

Jackson opted for the second, more difficult choice. He told his coaches he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to help his teammates during the regular season.

“He cared about being a good teammate, being part of a locker room, and committing to working hard for something that was bigger than himself,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings will be setting up Jackson’s locker and wearing KJ decals on their helmets this season in tribute.

Jackson, 24, of Waldorf, was killed July 6 when another driver rammed into the Dodge Charger he was traveling in on Route 4 near Joint Base Andrews. Two of his friends and former Wise High School teammates were also killed in the early morning crash.

Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, had gone on to play for the University of Maryland. His Wise High School English teacher Nathalie Rosales said Hazel lit up every room with his infectious smile.

“Isaiah was a kind soul who loved deeply and made a lasting impact on everyone he met,” Rosales said during the joint funeral service for Hazel and Jackson.

A funeral service for Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, also of Upper Marlboro, was held earlier this week.

Maryland State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver that hit their car was speeding. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

