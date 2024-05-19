Jake Gyllenhaal channels Boyz II Men in ‘SNL’ musical monologue

Jake Gyllenhaal was “honored” to be the host of the Season 49 finale episode of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but comically couldn’t shield his slight disappointment over not being selected for the decidedly showier gig of hosting the premiere of the beloved sketch show’s 50th season this fall.

(CNN) — Jake Gyllenhaal was “honored” to be the host of the Season 49 finale episode of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but comically couldn’t shield his slight disappointment over not being selected for the decidedly showier gig of hosting the premiere of the beloved sketch show’s 50th season this fall.

After he came out on the Studio 8H stage at 30 Rock in New York and cracked a few jokes about the number 49 on Saturday night – including mentioning how 49 is the number of times Conor McGregor “accidentally punched” him while they were making the “Road House” reboot – Gyllenhaal broke into a rendition of “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men.

He was then joined by “SNL” cast members Punkie Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker, who came out to support Gyllenhaal in song. Thompson, in particular, knocked it out of the park as he crooned about how this most recent season was “definitely one of the top 48 seasons” of the show.

Then, Gyllenhaal chimed back in with a meandering thought that this “is also the start of a new” road, saying, “in many ways, THIS is the real first episode of Season 50” – to which Nwodim swiftly replied, “Nope! No, it’s not.”

“Had to try,” Gyllenhaal said with a suave smile.

This is Gyllenhaal’s third time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Sabrina Carpenter was the musical guest.

Gyllenhaal previously hosted in 2007 and 2022.

