Bill to prevent DC from opting out of Trump tax cuts goes to president’s desk

D.C. leaders have warned that disallowing the District from applying its own tax law could take away more than $600 million from its spending plan.

The U.S. Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill to prevent D.C. from opting out of President Donald Trump’s administration’s tax cuts, just over a week after the U.S. House backed the legislation.

The joint disapproval resolution to repeal D.C. tax law was passed on a party-line vote of 49-47.

The legislation now goes to Trump for his signature.

There is also the matter of how it could make things more difficult for local tax filers.

“I think our most practical concern is what is it going to do for the tax filing season,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday. “And I think the broader concern is why would the Congress be interfering with D.C. tax policy that states all over the union are passing.”

All the Democratic senators from Virginia and Maryland voted against the bill, echoing the concerns of the mayor.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said there are nearly 20 other states that are decoupling from provisions in the federal tax cuts. He noted they include Virginia, as well as states led by Republicans, such as Alabama.

“This resolution would literally change the rules in the middle of the game,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, of Maryland, said. “While taxpayers have already started filing returns, it would require revising tax forms and systems, and could force taxpayers to refile returns.”

But Republicans have argued that the District is effectively taking away a tax cut that their residents should receive.

They point to provisions for no federal taxes on tips and overtime, which are designed to save taxpayers money.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, noted that Congress has the power to reconsider laws passed by the D.C. Council.

“This means we have a constitutional responsibility to fight for those living here, in our nation’s capital, just like any legislator should fight for the people living in their state,” he said.

