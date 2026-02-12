DC Public Schools announces class schedule changes following weather closures

D.C. Public Schools has announced several changes to its 2025-2026 calendar to adjust for school closures in January following a winter storm.

Classes will now be held March 12, canceling a previously scheduled parent-teacher conference day.

March 13 will be a wellness day, with no classes for students or teachers.

In June, the last day of classes will be Thursday, June 18. Monday, June 22, will be a professional development day, and the last day for teachers.

The school district is excusing student absences for Jan. 29 and 30, taking into account the weather conditions that followed the snowstorm.

Most school systems in the D.C. region were closed for about a week after the wintry blast, but District schools resumed classes Thursday, Jan. 29.

More information about the schedule adjustments can be found on the school system’s website.

