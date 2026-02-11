Buddhist monks draw thousands to Lincoln Memorial on final day of their 15-week journey from Texas

A group of Buddhist monks, a day after completing a 108-day Walk for Peace from Texas to Washington, walked to Capitol Hill on Wednesday before heading to the Lincoln Memorial to conclude their journey.

A group of Buddhist monks ended their 108-day Walk for Peace from Texas to Washington with a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial, where thousands gathered to hear them speak.

The 19 monks — led by the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara and joined by his dog, Aloka — walked 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) across several Southern states — sometimes in frigid conditions — drawing large crowds in churchyards, city halls and town squares. The group, with its message of peace, has captured hearts across the nation and globe, earning it millions of online followers.

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Pannakara urged everyone to practice mindfulness and to always choose kindness, compassion, love, harmony and hope.

“The Walk for Peace is not a protest, it is not to convert,” the monk said, his words ringing out in pin-drop silence. “It’s a reminder that hope still exists when people are willing to care. Hope is the final light that must never go out.”

On Wednesday morning, the monks walked single file under bright blue skies, on the warmest day since a snowstorm hit the region more than two weeks ago. The group was followed by about 100 other monks and nuns who had joined them in Washington.

Behind them was a sea of people marching silently, some carrying peace signs. More than 21,000 people followed the livestream online from around the globe, posting messages in Spanish, Hindi, Thai, Portuguese, Sinhalese and many more.

Several monks representing Buddhists in Canada, Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand commended the monks’ effort. The Venerable Ratanaguna, abbot of the Fort Worth temple and Pannakara’s teacher, said he was happy to see the walk bring together such a diverse group of people in Washington.

Monks receive message from the Dalai Lama

Tencho Gyatso, niece of the 14th Dalai Lama and president of the International Campaign for Tibet, read a commendation from the 90-year-old monk appreciating the monks’ commitment to “promote national healing, unity and compassion.”

“Their initiative illustrates how religious practitioners can contribute in a constructive way to social harmony and public dialogue,” the Dalai Lama said in the statement.

Crowds cheered and thanked the monks from sidewalks as they walked from George Washington University, where they stopped for the night, to Capitol Hill. The monks were greeted by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they walked near the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill.

Pannakara walked barefoot on Wednesday, holding his staff in one hand and a long-stemmed yellow rose in another. His robe was covered in pins given by municipal and law enforcement officials the monks met and interacted with along the way.

People crowded on sidewalks trying to capture a shot of the monks on their cellphones. Many shouted out “thank you” and “we love you,” which the monks acknowledged with smiles and waves.

On Tuesday, they made stops at American University and the Washington National Cathedral for an interfaith conversation where thousands thronged to hear Pannakara speak about mindfulness and loving kindness.

The group left from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, a Buddhist temple in Fort Worth. Long Si Dong, a temple spokesperson, said Wednesday that approaching the U.S. Capitol, he felt “deeply humbled and grateful to witness the large crowd walking quietly behind the monks.”

“Seeing so many people move together in respect, calm and shared purpose was a powerful reminder that peace is not a solitary act — it is something we create together,” he said.

Challenges on the walk to Washington

The monks’ trek has had its perils. In November, outside Houston, the group was walking on the side of a highway when their escort vehicle was hit by a truck. Two monks were injured; Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan had his leg amputated. Phommasan, abbot of a temple in Snellville, Georgia, rejoined the monks near Washington and entered American University’s arena in a wheelchair and joined the group on their walk to the Capitol.

Pannakara gave Phommasan the floor before he spoke during Wednesday’s closing ceremony. Phommasan told the crowd he was feeling cold, “but you all make my heart warm.” He said practicing mindfulness made him face the difficult moments after the accident and his amputation with equanimity.

He thanked Pannakara, who he said taught him to be strong.

“He walks like how I run,” Phommasan said as the crowd laughed. “When we walked together, we were very tired, we were cold and we were hot. But, we never gave up.”

Peace walks are a cherished tradition in Theravada Buddhism. Some of the monks have walked barefoot or in socks during parts of the journey to feel the ground directly and help them be present in the moment.

The monks practice and teach Vipassana meditation, an ancient Indian technique taught by the Buddha that focuses on breath and the mind-body connection. Pannakara’s peace talks, given at stops along the way, have urged listeners to put down their phones and find peace within themselves.

Their return trip should be less arduous. After an appearance at the Maryland State House, a bus will take them back to Texas, where they expect to arrive in downtown Fort Worth early on Saturday.

From there, the monks will walk together again, traversing 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) to the temple where their trip began.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.