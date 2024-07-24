Annapolis library opens new driving simulator

Usually, libraries offer more than just free books — things such as free tools and educational resources. But this Maryland library wants to teach you how to drive without leaving the building.

Earlier this month, the Anne Arundel County Public Library unveiled a new driving simulator at its Annapolis branch, located on West Street. It’s run by a desktop computer and three flat screen computer monitors, tilted to mimic the front and side windows of a car. The steering wheel is just as sensitive as the wheel of a real car, but it’s actually just an old Xbox controller.

Of course, that means hitting a variety of buttons that control windshield wipers, turn signals and even the automatic transmission. But that’s the only noticeable difference between the simulator and a real car.

“We’re really big on equity and inclusivity,” said Gabby Norton, a librarian at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. “It gives a really good breadth of simulations to make people feel empowered and comfortable to get on the roads here.”

The simulator is available for anyone 14 and up to use, whether it’s a teenager still trying to get comfortable behind the wheel, or a more experienced driver trying to brush up their skills. It even offers a manual option to help someone learn how to drive a stick shift. And maybe the best part, it’s free to use.

“There’s so many working parents trying to figure out who is going to help their son or daughter, between who’s working this night and who’s working this night,” Norton said. “Being able to give their teen something to be able to keep their skills up while they’re trying to figure out life … is a really good benefit.”

Michele Lechowicz of Severna Park brought her daughter in to use the simulator because it provided a more relaxing atmosphere to learn in.

“Getting out into a big road is hard for them so when I saw the simulator I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for her to try it,” she said.

Depending on the setting you select, you might be on a closed course and getting used to the vehicle while on-screen instructions tell you if you’re doing something wrong or unsafe. In fact, when that happens, you’re instructed to put the car in park and turn it off.

Hitting something will also provide a sound effect quite similar to one you never want to hear in real life.

The goal is to use it to simulate a variety of different driving conditions — whether it’s dark out or the weather is bad, whether you’re in the city or the country. It also allows you to try different sized vehicles, from a compact car to a large delivery truck, and you can even change the setting to simulate inebriated or distracted driving.

As an aside, it served as a nice reminder that it’s difficult to drive and take pictures with your cellphone at the same time.

Norton, the librarian, brought the idea to Annapolis from a library in another state she used to work in, which also had a simulator that even mimicked CDL driving. The simulator cost about $13,000, but that was all covered by a generous family.

On Aug. 23, the library is holding an open house to show off the simulator and other activities, though anyone who wants to try it can just show up before then and ask to use it.

