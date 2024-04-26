Metrobus strikes car, tree in Northeast DC, leaving multiple injured

Three people were injured Friday night when a Metro bus collided with a sedan in Northeast D.C. before striking a tree.

A crash involving a Metrobus closed down a section of North Capitol Street near L Street Northeast in D.C. on Friday night.

The bus, a Route 80 bus headed north to Fort Totten, reportedly collided with a sedan before hitting a tree.

Update crash involving Metrobus & sedan North Capitol & L Sts NE. Fire & EMS assessed 8 patients, 3 of those transported non life threatening injuries. Bus also struck tree. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bw47YirkV3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 27, 2024

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo confirmed to WTOP that eight people had to be assessed following the crash, one of whom was trapped inside. Three people, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound North Capitol Street is still closed near K Street due to police presence as they begin their investigation. Significant delays on Route 80 have also been reported.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

