Metrobus strikes car, tree in Northeast DC, leaving multiple injured

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 26, 2024, 10:59 PM

A crash involving a Metrobus closed down a section of North Capitol Street near L Street Northeast in D.C. on Friday night.

The bus, a Route 80 bus headed north to Fort Totten, reportedly collided with a sedan before hitting a tree.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo confirmed to WTOP that eight people had to be assessed following the crash, one of whom was trapped inside. Three people, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound North Capitol Street is still closed near K Street due to police presence as they begin their investigation. Significant delays on Route 80 have also been reported.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

