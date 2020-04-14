Coronavirus timeline: Key dates as the virus spread in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Life has changed since the new coronavirus entered our lives. Here's a timeline of key events in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

The novel coronavirus has swept through the D.C. area, spurring massive changes in the way we live our lives — from whether we go to work to how our children are educated.

Below is a timeline of some of the key developments over the past few months.

WTOP will continue to update this timeline as things change.

DECEMBER 2019

Reports first emerge of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness linked to an outdoor food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

JANUARY 9

Doctors and scientists studying the illness determine the viral pneumonia is caused by a new type of coronavirus, according to reports in Chinese state media.

At that time, 59 people had contracted the illness, local authorities said. Later that month, the entire province is locked down. The lockdown would last 76 days.

JANUARY 26

The U.S. confirms the first known cases of the new coronavirus in the country: five cases in Washington state, all among people who traveled to the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

JANUARY 27

Maryland and Virginia saw the first people in the D.C. area tested for the new coronavirus. Those tested included a Maryland resident and a George Mason University student. However, the results came back negative.

For the new few weeks, health departments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported a trickle of new test results — all negative.

JANUARY 30

The World Health Organization declares the outbreak a global emergency after the number of cases worldwide spikes more than tenfold in a week.

JANUARY 31

The U.S. declared a public health emergency.

President Donald Trump signed an order that temporarily bars from the U.S. foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days.

FEBRUARY 11

The WHO gave the disease caused by the novel coronavirus a name: COVID-19.

FEBRUARY 29

The U.S. recorded its first coronavirus death: a man in his 50s at a long-term care facility in Washington state.

MARCH 5

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced three people in Maryland, all in Montgomery County, had tested positive for the virus — the first three known cases in the D.C. region. The first cases in the state included a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s who had returned from a cruise along the Nile River.

Hogan announced a state of emergency.

MARCH 7

Two days later, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the first known coronavirus case in the District. The Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Georgetown Christ Church, had recently traveled to Kentucky for a church conference. Several other parishioners would later test positive amid a burgeoning outbreak.

That same day, Virginia also recorded its first case: a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir.

MARCH 11

D.C.’s Mayor Bowser declared a public health emergency and urged all large gatherings planned in the District to be postponed or canceled. At the time, there were 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in D.C. — and more than two dozen in the broader D.C. region.

Health officials said there was evidence that community transmission of the coronavirus was occurring.

It was also on this date the WHO first characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.

MARCH 12

In a dramatic announcement, Maryland Gov. Hogan issued an order banning all large gatherings of people and activated the National Guard, while the state superintendent of education ordered all public schools in the state to close for two weeks.

Hogan’s announcement came after officials announced the first known case of a patient being infected with coronavirus through what’s known as community transmission.

That same day, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency.

MARCH 13

Following Maryland’s move closing schools for two weeks, D.C. and Virginia announced schools would be closed through the end of March.

D.C.’s Bowser also issued a new order banning gatherings of 250 people or more in response to the spread of the virus. The mayor’s previous measure had been only a recommendation. The threshold would later be lowered to 10 people, in line with CDC guidance.

That same day, speaking from the White House, Trump declared a national emergency.

MARCH 14

The region marked a sad milestone: the first coronavirus death in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Health officials said they weren’t sure how the James City County, Virginia, man in his 70s had contracted the virus, and they suspected the virus was spreading in the community.

MARCH 16

D.C.’s Bowser ordered all bars and restaurants in the District to operate as carryout and delivery only. In addition to restaurants, the D.C. Health Department said movie theaters, health clubs, spas, massage parlors and other large businesses also need to close.

Maryland’s Hogan issued a similar order.

The number of coronavirus cases around the region continued to climb, reaching more than 100.

At a White House briefing that day, Trump and members of his Coronavirus Task Force called on Americans to practice social distancing and to avoid gatherings for the next 14 days.

MARCH 17

Maryland’s Hogan announced he was pushing back the state’s presidential primary, initially scheduled for April 28, until June 2. Under plans later put together by the state board of elections, the rescheduled primary will mostly be done by mail, but there will be one polling place open in each county.

Following the moves by Maryland and D.C. to close restaurant dining rooms and movie theaters, Virginia’s Northam issued an order enforcing a 10-person limit in restaurants and other businesses. He would later order entertainment venues closed entirely.

MARCH 18

Maryland marked its first coronavirus death: A Prince George’s County man his 60s with an underlying medical condition.

At the time there were about 200 coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

MARCH 19

In a further clampdown on public gatherings, Maryland’s Hogan ordered all shopping malls and entertainment venues in the state to close. He also issued an order lowering the threshold on gatherings to 10 people or less, and promised it would be enforced by law enforcement.

Elsewhere, Italy overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths at the time — more than 3,400 — and the governor of California issued a statewide order for people to stay home.

MARCH 20

D.C.’s Bowser extended the closure of public schools through April 27. As it stands now, Bowser has yet to make a decision on when — or if — students will return to classrooms this school year.

In addition, Bowser extended her order banning dine-in services at restaurants and requiring them to operate on a takeout or delivery-only capacity through most of April.

That same day, D.C. also recorded its first death from COVID-19: a 59-year-old man.

In New York, which was soon to become the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, the governor issued a “shelter-in-place” order, directing residents to stay home.

MARCH 23

In another whirlwind of official pronouncements, Maryland’s Hogan ordered nonessential businesses in the state to close, and Virginia’s Northam ordered all public schools to keep their doors closed through the end of the academic year.

In D.C., Bowser ordered the National Guard and D.C. police to block roads near the National Mall and the Tidal Basin in an attempt to limit large crowds visiting the cherry blossoms.

Earlier that month, organizers of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, usually one of the District’s marquee spring events, canceled most of the festivities.

At the time, there were more than 650 coronavirus cases in region.

MARCH 24

Following Maryland’s earlier move, D.C.’s Bowser ordered nonessential businesses, such as salons, barbershops and clothing stores, in the city to close.

The Metro transit system, which had already announced service reductions, announced it was closing more than a dozen rail stations indefinitely. Ridership had fallen by 90% as many workers around the region worked from home.

By that point, the region recorded more than 800 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

MARCH 25

In Maryland, public schools, which were set to reopen at the beginning of April, were instead ordered closed through April 27, by order of state Superintendent of Education Karen Salmon. It’s still to be decided if students will actually return to classrooms this school year.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia continued to rise, totaling more than 1,000 cases.

MARCH 27

Congress passed and Trump quickly signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law.

The measure contains a plan to send stimulus checks to millions of Americans. However, D.C. leaders criticized the measure after it categorized the District as a territory and slated it to receive $700 billion less in direct aid than states.

D.C.’s Bowser called it an “injustice” and said she is continuing to work with congressional leaders to secure more money for the city.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus infections surged past 100,000 and the number of deaths topped 1,500.

MARCH 30

In the most significant step taken to fight the spread of the virus, the leaders of Maryland, D.C. and Virginia issued formal “stay-at-home orders.”

All three orders were similar, directing residents to stay in their homes except for trips to the grocery store, to get medical care, going to work and outside recreation as long as social distancing guidelines were followed.

In all three jurisdictions, restaurants were allowed to stay open, offering takeout and delivery service.

The total number of coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia hit more than 2,900, with 39 deaths.

APRIL 3

Officials in D.C. unveiled a model of projected coronavirus infections that estimated up to 93,000 total infections in the District and deaths at anywhere from 225 to 1,000.

In Virginia, Northam said the state was “facing a recession” in the wake of the coronavirus response efforts, and he told state agencies to prepare for budget cuts.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force unveiled a new recommendation from the CDC: Americans should cover their faces with a cloth mask or other face covering when leaving the house, especially in places such as grocery stores where practicing social distancing is difficult.

Overall, coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia topped 5,500. The number of deaths reached more than 100.

APRIL 7

In a first of its kind virtual session, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a major coronavirus relief bill.

Among other provisions, the legislation includes a citywide freeze on rent increases, mortgage-payment deferrals, an expansion of unemployment insurance and the mailing of an absentee-ballot application to every voter.

The legislative action came as an economic analysis by the city estimated $607 million in lost revenue from shuttered businesses and out-of-work residents. Bowser ordered District government agencies to freeze hiring and salaries.

APRIL 9

D.C.’s Bowser issued a new order requiring grocery stores to limit the number of customers inside stores and requiring customers to cover their faces.

The total cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia grew to over 10,000, and 226 people had died.

APRIL 10

Maryland’s Hogan announced he was ordering a statewide budget and hiring freeze, and warned of cuts after “worst-case scenario” projections showed a $2.8 billion revenue shortfall.

Earlier that day, Maryland’s top financial official had called the coronavirus pandemic “the worst public health crisis and most devastating economic catastrophe of our lifetimes.”

Trump, who had drawn alarm when he earlier said he hoped to “reopen” the country by Easter, announced a task force that would come up with a plan for “opening our country.”

By this time, 330 people had died in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and the total number of coronavirus infections reached more than 13,000.

APRIL 13

A growing number of counties in the D.C. area announced new rules requiring grocery store customers to wear face coverings while shopping.

Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Charles counties in Maryland all announced new rules requiring face masks in stores and other public places.

By this point, more than 16,600 people in D.C., Virginia and Maryland had been infected with the virus, and more than 460 had died.

