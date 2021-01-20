Inauguration 2021: Joe Biden set to take office in presidential transition like no other

In a city on high alert and amid a global pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

It’s set to be an inauguration like no other.

In a city on high alert and amid a global pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Biden will take the oath of office from the same Capitol steps overrun by a mob of Trump supporters exactly two weeks ago, seeking to disrupt lawmakers from formally counting the electoral votes that affirmed Biden’s victory in last fall’s presidential contest.

The inauguration, a time-honored tradition of the American political system, comes amid unprecedented security following the deadly siege of the Capitol. Thousands of National Guard troops from across the country are on patrol, the National Mall is fenced off to visitors and revelers asked to stay home, and a large swath of downtown D.C. is essentially locked down.

Even before the storming of the Capitol, the inauguration was shaping up to be different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing guidelines put the kibosh on large crowds, and plans for a virtual parade replaced the traditional jaunt down Pennsylvania Avenue.

History is being made in other ways, too. Former Sen. Kamala Harris will take office as the first woman, the first Black woman and the first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Another piece of history: Outgoing President Donald Trump will not attend the ceremonies, becoming the first president to skip his successor’s swearing-in since Andrew Johnson skipped the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.

From the widespread street closures to a schedule of events, here’s what you need to know for inauguration 2021.

Getting around: Widespread street, bridge closures

Officials are imploring people to stay home and watch the ceremonies on TV this year.

There are a slew of road closures across much of downtown D.C. that will make it extremely difficult to travel through parts of D.C. if you do have to get around.

The road closures are centered around downtown D.C. from the areas around the White House, the National Mall, stretching east to the Capitol.

Below is a map:

In addition, authorities are taking the extraordinary step of closing several bridges over the Potomac River from Virginia into D.C.

The bridges that are closed are:

Arlington Memorial Bridge (closed in both directions)

Interstate 66/Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Interstate 395/14th Street Bridge

Bridges over the Anacostia River are open to local vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, but closed to commercial vehicles.

The bridges and most of the road closures will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

There are also disruptions to Metro service, including more than a dozen stations that are closed.

On Inauguration Day, the Pentagon station is closed, meaning Blue and Yellow Lines will pass through the station without stopping. In addition, 13 other stations within the security perimeter have been closed since the weekend.

They are:

Farragut North

Judiciary Square

Union Station

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Farragut West

McPherson Square

Federal Center SW

Capitol South

Smithsonian

Federal Triangle

Metro Center

Gallery Place

Security: Thousands of National Guard troops on patrol, National Mall closed

A total of 25,000 National Guard troops are expected in the D.C. area for Biden’s inauguration. Convoys, concrete barriers and fencing have parts of downtown D.C. looking like a fortress on the big day.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, 12 U.S. Army National Guard members were removed from duty after they were found to have ties to right-wing militia groups. Their removal came as officials worked to vet troops after defense officials said they were worried about potential insider attacks.

The National Mall, which is normally packed with visitors aiming to get an up-close look at history, is closed to the public through Thursday. A “field of flags” has been planted on the Mall to stand in for crowds that would normally be there.

There is expected to be a much smaller crowd of about 1,000 people in attendance for the swearing-in, but a tight lid were kept on events. Tickets were distributed to lawmakers and permitted them one guest each. Normally, some 200,000 tickets would be distributed.

The Secret Service has released a list of prohibited items for the inauguration, which includes balloons, coolers, backpacks, selfie sticks, large signs and weapons of any kind.

No First Amendment demonstrations are taking place inside the secure area.

Of three permits filed with the National Park Service for Inauguration Day protests, one application was withdrawn and another, filed by the group “Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump,” was canceled by the park service after organizers failed to respond to requests to the park service about setting up a meeting to discuss the group’s application.

That leaves one approved demonstration by the group DC Action Lab/Working Families Party. The permit allows the group to gather at Columbus Circle, near Union Station, which is outside the secure area. The demonstration will include an LED screen.

Schedule of events: What to expect and when

10:30 a.m. Ceremonies are set to start. Dignitaries and guests will take their places on the inaugural stand.

California poet Amanda Gorman will give a poetry reading and Andrea Hall, the president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 in Fulton County, Georgia, will deliver the Pledge of Allegiance.

Also set to perform at the ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol are Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem.

Noon: President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath.

2 p.m. Following the inauguration, there will be a bipartisan wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be accompanied by former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

3 p.m. Following the visit to Arlington National Cemetery, Biden will receive a brief presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House. Taking part is every branch of the U.S. military, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

3:15 p.m. That will be followed by a virtual “Parade Across America” featuring performances from across the county. The streaming event features Jon Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire, the New Radicals, as well — closer to home — the Howard University drum line and The Washington Chorus.