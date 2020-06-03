Hogan: Nonessential businesses to reopen in Maryland on June 5

Businesses in Maryland that were deemed nonessential and ordered to close amid the pandemic will be able to reopen Friday, said Gov. Larry Hogan.

At a briefing Wednesday, Hogan said that with the state’s improving health metrics, Maryland is now ready to enter the next phase of his reopening plan.

“Our testing capacity, the drop in positivity, hospitalizations and ICU bed and all of these metrics — allow us to now safely begin Phase Two of our ‘Roadmap to Recovery,’ and to take more steps that are critical for getting our economy back on track and getting more Marylanders back to work,” Hogan said.

Effective 5 p.m. Friday, Maryland is lifting the order requiring the closure of nonessential businesses.

Hogan said that returning businesses should take a number of health precautions to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, such as wearing masks, conducting daily health screenings of employees — such as a temperature check — shortening workweeks or staggering shift start times, and continuing to telework where possible.

“While we’re excited to get much of our economy restarted, I want to be very clear: Just because Marylanders can return to the office doesn’t mean that they should,” Hogan said. “And employees that can telework should continue teleworking whenever possible … Safety must remain a top priority for every single business in our state. No worker wants to give this virus to his or her co-workers, and no employer wants an outbreak at his or her workplace.”

On Monday, some state government offices, such as the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, will begin to reopen. These services will be by appointment only.

Noticeably absent from the Phase Two presentation was a discussion of group gatherings.

When asked, Hogan said that the limit was still set at 10 people, but with the ongoing protests, it did not seem that people were going to abide by it.

Counties decide whether to enter Phase Two

As with Stage One, counties and municipalities can decide to delay entering Phase Two if they feel they need more time to meet reopening metrics.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the hardest hit regions in the state, both entered Phase One of reopening on June 1.

In a Wednesday conference, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said while health metrics are trending in a positive direction, it’s too soon to talk in detail about what Phase Two will look like in the county.

Anne Arundel County also delayed most of Hogan’s Phase One plan.

While not entering Phase Two, County Executive Steaurt Pittman announced Wednesday that the county would be expanding the number of people who could attend religious services to more closely match Hogan’s outline.

Howard County said in a news release it plans to enter Phase Two on Friday, allowing indoor church services and opening the restrooms at county parks, among other things. Charles County will weigh the decision during a meeting Thursday.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the county “will be evaluating Governor Hogan’s new Executive Order and determining if any of his Phase 2 provisions will work with our Phase 1 policies and guidelines.”

Hogan on protests after George Floyd’s death

Hogan called the killing of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody a “senseless murder … which has served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals.”

Hogan said he was “incredibly proud” of the example the city of Baltimore set for the rest of the country during their protests.

“We’re one of the only cities in America that did not have lots of violence and looting and burning — and it’s because the police and the community leaders and the protesters were working together very, very well, and I think that’s a great sign,” Hogan said.

When asked about the incident where police used pepper spray and other tactics to force protesters away from St. John’s church near Lafayette Square in D.C. so that President Donald Trump could pose for a photo, Hogan said it was “the opposite response” that his administration has taken to dealing with protests.

Hogan said that those taking part in protests should seek out a testing site to get checked for COVID-19.

“I am concerned that so many people are gathered closely together,” Hogan said. “And we have free coronavirus testing widely available in every jurisdiction, and I would encourage people that if you were in close proximity with a whole lot of people that you should take advantage of that and get one of these available tests.”

“I would also encourage — particularly a lot of young people out in that crowd — to just be careful,” Hogan said. “I wouldn’t be hugging grandma until you get one of these tests.”