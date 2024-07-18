Summer COVID cases rise in DC area, local health expert pushes for vaccinations as Biden tests positive

President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19 and will be recovering at his home in Delaware with reportedly mild symptoms. He is one of many from the D.C. area experiencing the surge in coronavirus cases.

Trying to have a little summer fun in record-breaking heat has forced more people to move their gatherings indoors, forcing them to share the same recycled air and germs. Now, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Maryland.

New Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data taken from wastewater shows that Maryland is one of seven states experiencing “very high levels” of coronavirus cases, while Virginia is experiencing “high levels.”

The CDC has resorted to this type of testing to get a general sense of the transmission in any one area. Certain infections like COVID-19 can be shed from someone’s body when they use the bathroom, shower or do laundry.

Before wastewater is treated, samples are taken to a lab to get a better understanding of the level of viruses in the area.

“Outpatient visits to emergency departments have increased a lot over the last week or two,” Sean O’Donnell of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services said. “So far, our inpatients has not gone up significantly, but it is starting to creep up now, too.” According to the CDC, there is currently an 11% national rate of COVID-19 test positivity. That’s up just under 2% from a week ago. So, it may be time to take a few precautions. “If you are going to be in a crowded, congregated area, if you’re traveling on planes or in other places like buses, it might be a good idea to wear masks,” O’Donnell said. “Particularly, if you yourself are at greater risk or if you are going to be visiting people who are at greater risk.” To vaccinate or wait, that’s the question Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich encouraged everyone who isn’t vaccinated to get the shot with their other annual vaccines. “If you are taking a flu vaccine, you absolutely ought to be getting the COVID vaccine,” Elrich said. While Virginia and Maryland have seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks (the latest available data is from July 6), it still pales in comparison to levels that were seen over the winter. The CDC announced last month that new, highly-contagious, yet less severe, variants will prompt a new vaccine push in the coming months.

With that updated coronavirus vaccine expected this fall, some parents are asking if kids should get their coronavirus shot now, with their other school vaccinations, or wait for the new version.

“It can be a personal decision to wait or not for that latest one,” O’Donnell said.

The health department advises that everyone 6 years of age and up should get the vaccination.

If your child has already been vaccinated, you may make the decision to wait until the updated vaccine comes out in the fall.

“But if you have a child who has not gotten the vaccination, I would recommend getting the vaccination to at least have one now,” O’Donnell said. “COVID is spreading right now.”

O’Donnell said getting a first shot will give them some immunity, and they’ll be able to get the new booster later in the year.

