Home » Maryland News » Md. protesters demand Gov.…

Md. protesters demand Gov. Larry Hogan reopen all businesses

Melissa Howell

April 18, 2020, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Hundreds of vehicles streamed into downtown Annapolis, Maryland, near the statehouse Saturday.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
One protester said the shutdown is an infringement on his rights.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition for Saturday’s event, organized by the group Reopen Maryland.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/5)
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Protesters turned out in Annapolis, Maryland, to call for an end to the strict measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Hundreds of vehicles streamed into downtown Annapolis, Maryland, near the statehouse Saturday, many waving American and Trump flags with signs, honking as traffic moved at a crawl in protest of statewide closures meant to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition for Saturday’s event, organized by the group Reopen Maryland.

Robert Vitek was among the protesters and said the shutdown is an infringement on his rights.

“Governor Hogan’s draconian restrictions on our ability to leave our houses — he has no authority to do such a thing,” Vitek said. “It’s not like it’s the Bubonic plague or Ebola.”

Organizers are urging the governor to reopen businesses, churches and schools, stressing that there are other ways to safely social distance without shutting down the economy.

Schools are expected to remain closed through May 15.

Cases continue to rise in Maryland, with 736 new cases reported as of Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 12,308. So far, 463 patients have died from complications related to COVID-19 in the state.

More Coronavirus news

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up