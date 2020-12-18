CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Report: DC to ban indoor dining this holiday season

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

December 18, 2020, 8:33 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser plans to prohibit indoor dining starting Dec. 23, according to multiple media outlets.

Bowser is making the new dining restrictions in the coming days, according to NBC4 Washington’s Mark Segraves.

The order will ban indoor dining just before Christmas and through New Year’s.

Take-out and delivery are expected to remain.

Once the order is made, D.C. will join Maryland’s Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in banning dining inside restaurants.

The order would follow another grim week for local coronavirus numbers when hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise.

Currently, D.C. restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores and houses of worship are held to 25% indoor capacity, with a maximum of 250 people.

Several Maryland counties and the city of Baltimore have recently moved to place restrictions on indoor dining, though many of those have been met with lawsuits.

A Maryland-based restaurant group has filed a lawsuit challenging the indoor dining restrictions in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as well as Baltimore.

In Anne Arundel County, a circuit court judge ruled against an order banning both indoor and outdoor dining and granted restaurant owners an extension to continue serving customers in their establishments until Dec. 28.

