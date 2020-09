Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms. The Governor is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion,” a news release from the governor’s office said Friday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for coronavirus.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.