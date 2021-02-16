Students return to in-person learning in Fairfax, Loudoun counties

Some students in two of Virginia's largest school systems — Fairfax and Loudoun counties — are returning to classrooms Tuesday for the first time since remote learning started during the coronavirus pandemic last March.

In Fairfax County — the largest school district in the commonwealth — several small groups of students will be back in school buildings.

Pre-kindergarten students through grade 12 students with special needs return to schools four days per week. Students in several career-oriented programs will be in school buildings one or two days per week.

In Loudoun County, students in grades 3 through 5 whose families chose hybrid learning in summer 2020 will be reunited with teachers and classmates in-person, twice weekly.

In both Fairfax and Loudoun counties, families that chose 100% distance learning will continue learning from home for the duration of the school year.

Families in Loudoun County were advised last week by Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler of safety protocols intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the school system. Parents are expected to complete an online symptoms checker daily, before their child walks to school, rides the bus or is dropped off.

Loudoun, and most school systems in Northern Virginia, have prevented widespread outbreaks within schools by following physical distancing, mask, and handwashing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Virginia Department of Health.

In recent weeks, as the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia, have decreased, coinciding with priority vaccinations of teachers — including in Fairfax and Loudoun counties — and pressure from Gov. Ralph Northam to offer some form of in-person learning by mid-March, all Northern Virginia school districts have set return-to-school target dates.

In Loudoun County, middle and high schoolers whose parents previously opted-in to the hybrid model will return to classrooms two days per week by March 3.

In Fairfax, the plan is to return re-introduce smaller groups of students each week, with all grades offering hybrid learning by March 16.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.