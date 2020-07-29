Maryland mask use order expanded; travel to high-risk states discouraged

Maryland will be implementing a stricter face mask requirement and issuing a travel advisory for high-risk areas, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

At 5 p.m. Friday, masks will be required inside public buildings and at outdoor events if it is not possible to maintain a safe physical distance of 6 feet between individuals.

“This expansion of the masking order is an action that is both fact-based, apolitical and solidly grounded in science,” Hogan said. “And while it can be an inconvenience — especially in the heat — wearing a mask is the single best mitigation strategy that we have to fight the virus.”

The states that have been placed on the travel advisory are Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska and Idaho.

Marylanders are being advised to avoid these states if possible, and to immediately get tested if traveling back to Maryland from one of those areas.

There are 21 states that the federal government has deemed “Red Zones” due to their high case numbers. Many of these states are being advised to close parts of their economies to control the spread of the disease.

Hogan said while Maryland was not on the list, it was “not immune” to seeing a surge in cases if the CDC health guidelines are not followed closely.

Number of confirmed cases: 86,285 (+761)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 3,478 (+20)

Currently hospitalized: 571 (+27)

Recoveries: 5,592 (=)

Total number of tests: 1,160,443 (+15,747)

Hogan said while Maryland is not dealing with the sharp spike in case numbers that many other states around the U.S. have seen in recent weeks, the recent rise in positivity rates warranted a pause on further reopening plans.

Hogan said the state sees its own rising rates of the virus infections as a “stop sign” for reopening plans and will not be moving forward until the numbers show signs of stabilizing.

Maryland is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan, and Hogan said that no plans would be made to move the state into Phase Three “until it is safe, prudent and thoroughly backed by the data and medical science to move forward.”

