Montgomery Co. exec: We have the OK to go slow on lifting coronavirus restrictions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce Wednesday a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions in the state, but Montgomery County officials say the governor has given them the OK to go their own way.

County Executive Marc Elrich said during a news briefing Wednesday that Hogan held a call with county executives across the state on Tuesday. In that call, Hogan didn’t share any new details — or a definite timeline — about the reopening, Elrich said.

“But he did emphasize for us was that he was leaving it to local jurisdictions to make decisions about how far to open and that we wouldn’t need to ask for a waiver,” Elrich said. “We wouldn’t need his permission. Nobody would have to declare they were defying the governor.”

Elrich said Hogan understands “that we will make the best decisions for our jurisdictions. And he acknowledged that the situation in some parts of the state is dramatically different than it is in our more urban counties.”

Montgomery County is still seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases — as well as deaths associated with the virus.

“I feel that we’re more vulnerable, and we’ve got case loads that are still growing,” Elrich said.

As it stands now, Montgomery County accounts for 20% of the state’s total COVID-19 caseload — nearly 7,300 cases out of more than 34,800 total cases in Maryland, according to state health department data. That’s the second-highest number of cases after Prince George’s County.

Of the 1,694 deaths recorded in Maryland, 386 — or about 22% of the state’s total — have been in Montgomery County. That’s the highest number in the state.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said a “significant number” of the deaths in the county have come from the county’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Overall, Elrich said Montgomery County still hasn’t seen the trends called for in federal guidance on lifting coronavirus restrictions recommending at least 14 days of declining case numbers.

Elrich’s suggestion that the county would more slowly lift coronavirus restrictions is in line with the approach taken by other jurisdictions in the immediate D.C. metro area.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the stay-at-home order, which was set to expire May 15, through June 8.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order Tuesday allowing Northern Virginia counties to more slowly lift coronavirus restrictions when the rest of the state moves into Phase I of its reopening plan Friday.

Regarding a slower opening, Elrich said he understands business owners’ frustration, but he added, “There is no value in opening prematurely if it plunges us right back into this crisis again.”

County to roll out new testing hotline

At the news briefing Wednesday, Elrich and Gayles also discussed plans to ramp up testing, including the rollout of a special hotline for people experiencing symptoms or seeking a test.

Through the hotline, which is expected to launch by Thursday, residents will receive remote consultations with providers who can determine if they need to be tested — and can direct them to a county testing site for a free test.

“We realized that in our efforts to expand testing … a lot of testing was related to having a doctor,” Gayles said, adding, “The reality is many people were still locked out of the system because they didn’t have access to a primary care provider.”

Gayles said his office has heard of people without insurance or primary care providers who sought testing at urgent cares where, although the test itself was free, they were still being charged hundreds of dollars in visiting fees.

Elrich added, “We can’t afford to have anybody who might be sick walking away from the test because they can’t afford it.”

He said the county is still working to ramp up overall testing in the county. Earlier, the county was pursuing a plan to buy its own supply of test kits, but Elrich said those plans have shifted because the test kits being offered were either incomplete or the county didn’t have the equipment necessary to process those test kits.

The county is now signing contracts with some of the county’s biotech companies that already have testing capacity, testing instruments and the capacity to rapidly return results.

As overall capacity expands, the next step is rolling out some kind of mobile testing capacity.

“We’ve talked about bringing our testing out to the grocery stores and the Home Depot’s of the world, because we want to be able to test front-line workers there, as well as our own front-line workers,” Elrich said.

County summer camps canceled

Separately Wednesday, the Montgomery County Recreation department announced it is canceling all of its summer camps and summer programs and working on “contingency plans for new camps in a COVID-19 environment.”

The department said it’s following state and county guidelines for the reopening of facilities and programs. If those guidelines change, it’s possible some summer camp activities could return as early as this year but with new safety standards in place.

“Our team is ready to provide services and welcome the community back to our facilities, but we will not do so until it is safe,” said Director Robin Riley in a statement. “Once we receive guidance from state officials, we will work closely with our local public health officials to determine the appropriate methods and timing to reopen our facilities and programs.”

With the cancellation of summer camps, the county said refunds will be issued.

In addition, facility rentals through May 31 have been canceled, and new registrations for summer activities and classes have been postponed.