Traffic control measures around Tidal Basin to continue

To halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, traffic control measures will continue around the Tidal Basin in order to discourage mass visitation of the area's cherry blossoms.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, the following roads will be closed:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive (between Virginia Avenue and Independence SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street SW

23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

17th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

15th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Maine Avenue between Independence and 12th Street SW

All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

In addition, Parking Lots A, B, and C on Ohio Drive S and East Potomac Park between the East Potomac Golf Course and Hains Port. Additional closures will ensue should excessive visitation continues.

The National Park Service strongly urges people against visiting the Tidal Basin in order to help flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lately, social distancing has not been possible due to high visitor volume.

