Coronavirus: Closures and distance learning as DC-area schools cope

What's the latest on coronavirus in the D.C. area? More school systems decide to close and to look at how they will deal with the public health emergency that is emerging.

School systems throughout the D.C. area are being severely impacted by concerns over coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know:

D.C. Public Schools are switching to distance learning.

Fairfax County Public Public Schools opted to close on Friday.

Maryland schools close for two weeks

DC

D.C. Public Schools will close March 16 to March 31 as the school system moves to distance learning.

Spring break will be March 17 to March 23, and there will not be a spring break in April. Students should not report to school during this time.

D.C. students will learn remotely from March 24 to March 31. Normal DCPS operations are expected to resume April 1.

There will be no school-sponsored activities, such as athletics, extracurriculars, field trips, events or afterschool programs.

VIRGINIA

In Virginia, hours after announcing that Fairfax County Public Schools would remain open, Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced Virginia’s largest school system would close Friday.

“We continue to hear genuine concern from parents about keeping our schools open while the coronavirus response escalates around the country,” Brabrand said in late-night statement. Thursday.

In a news conference earlier Thursday, Brabrand said since there were no cases related to the school system, he was advocating a “tiered response” that could change quickly, if there were a confirmed case.

Noting that schools are closing in Maryland for two weeks, Brabrand updated his position: “In an abundance of caution, I believe it is prudent for FCPS to cancel school [Friday] to help ease parent, staff, and student anxiety.”

Earlier Thursday, Loudoun County became the first local school district to close for more than a week to deal with the coronavirus situation.

Fairfax County classes will be canceled Monday, for a previously-planned staff development day, to prepare for the possibility of distance learning during the virus outbreak.

“This remains a very fast moving narrative and the situation Monday is likely to be very different than today. We will determine Monday how we will proceed long term with FCPS operations,” Brabrand said in his letter to families.

Friday’s extracurricular activities, sports events, practices, field trips and other school-related events are canceled, and school age child care centers are closed.

MARYLAND

Maryland closed schools from March 16 to March 27, and banned public gathering of 250 people or more as the state’s Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips called coronavirus a “public health emergency.”

