Home » Virginia News » Test results negative for…

Test results negative for suspected Virginia coronavirus cases

Rick Massimo

February 28, 2020, 4:48 PM

The coronavirus tests of two people in Virginia, including one in Northern Virginia, who were awaiting results have come back negative.

The Virginia Department of Health posted the results on their coronavirus website on Friday afternoon.

There are still three people in Maryland awaiting results.

Five people in D.C. have been tested, and all have come back negative, as have two previous cases in Maryland and six in Virginia.

There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the District, Maryland or Virginia.

More on the coronavirus outbreak

There are 60 patients in the U.S. Worldwide, the virus has struck more than 83,000 people, with more than 2,800 deaths.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News Local News Virginia News
coronavirus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up