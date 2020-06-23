Northam: Virginia will enter Phase Three July 1

Virginia will enter Phase Three of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, July 1, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

Virginia will enter Phase Three of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, July 1, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

Northern Virginia and Richmond have generally lagged the rest of the commonwealth when it comes to taking steps toward lifting restrictions, but asked whether they would also enter Phase Three on July 1, Northam said, “Until I hear differently, they will be moving forward.”

“I will listen” if leaders in those areas have concerns, the governor said, but “As far as I’ve heard, they intend to be moving forward with the rest of the state.”

The following changes will be made under Phase Three:

Capacity caps for nonessential retail and restaurants will be lifted

Entertainment venues, such as zoos and amusements parks, can reopen to 50% capacity

Gyms can move to 75% capacity

Child care facilities will be open

Swimming pools will be allowed to open to 75% capacity.

Overnight summer camps will still be closed.

Face coverings will still be required, and teleworking and physical distancing will still be encouraged.

The governor’s website has detailed information on Phase Three, including guidance for various business sectors.

