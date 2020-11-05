ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Maryland renews state travel advisory amid coronavirus case surge

Jose Umana

November 5, 2020, 5:46 PM

Maryland is renewing its travel advisory amid a marked increased in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news briefing Thursday evening.

Residents are being asked to avoid travel to and from states with a 10% positivity rate or higher. If they do travel to or from states above that threshold, Hogan said they must be tested and self-quarantine before returning.

The governor also urged residents to continue wearing face masks as the statewide masking order stays in place. Face masks are required in all public spaces and in all businesses.

“Just wear the damn masks,” he said.

Family gatherings and house parties are believed to be the top two reasons for spread in the state. Maryland’s positivity rate, at 4.21%, is better than 42 other states.

“We are in the midst of a major surge,” Hogan said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

