Coronavirus: Cases in DC region surge near 600; National Guard to enforce Tidal Basin restrictions

As the D.C. region confirms more cases of the novel coronavirus with an uptick in testing, Mayor Muriel Bowser and other regional leaders urged residents to remain at home and help flatten the pandemic curve.

There are now more than 570 coronavirus cases in our area — 244 in Maryland, 219 in Virginia, 116 in D.C.

COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Virginia on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to six deaths. Maryland has three deaths, while two D.C. residents have died of the virus.

Prince William County schools is notifying communities of three schools that members of a family, including a student, tested positive for the disease.

Seven D.C. firefighters are confirmed to be infected, with fire officials announcing three more cases in the department on Sunday.

Metrorail and bus service is significantly reduced.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will speak later today about extending school closures in the commonwealth. Both Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will make statements at 11 a.m.

Bowser: National Guard, police to block off pedestrians from Tidal Basin

The District’s signature cherry blossom peak bloom couldn’t have been more ill-timed this year, while city officials are pleading for people to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday evening, Mayor Muriel Bowser tightened restrictions on road and foot traffic along the western end of the National Mall bordering the Potomac River and Tidal Basin — areas known for their picturesque pink spring blossoms, whose annual flowering are an economic boon for the nation’s capital with visitors typically numbering in the tens to hundreds of thousands.

Though this weekend’s numbers were muted owing to advice on social distancing, crowd sizes were still large enough to worry officials who have imposed progressively stricter limits on public gatherings, including restrictions on restaurants, bars and nightclubs, to reduce infection rates and strain on hospitals.

Bowser directed the D.C. National Guard and Metropolitan Police Department to enforce restricted access to the Tidal Basin, much of which now applies to pedestrian and bicycle traffic in addition to motor vehicles.

“As crowds increase at the Tidal Basin, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain effective social distance and appropriate space from other visitors,” the National Park Service’s National Mall unit said on Saturday, after the initial announcement of parking lot and street closures.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge, Rock Creek Parkway, Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue are among major roads impacted. See a full list of street closures and restricted access zones.

Instead of visiting, would-be blossom spectators can tune in remotely to a live bloom cam and virtual video tours of the Tidal Basin.

On Twitter, celebrity D.C. chef Jose Andres rallied Washingtonians around the hashtag #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge, pledging to “cook a huge Paella for thousands of Washingtonians” next year if they kept the number down.

7th DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

Three more members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of firefighters confirmed to have the disease up to seven.

The three firefighters are said to be at home and their conditions are improving. Investigators are working to determine if either firefighter had potentially exposed any other members.

A message broadcast via scanner traffic on Monday morning urged firefighters to limit direct contact with patients to the minimum number of first responders needed for treatment.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to provide update at 11 a.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan will give an update Monday morning on the coronavirus response.

General Assembly staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A Maryland General Assembly staff member has tested positive for the virus. Maryland House Speak Adrienne Jones’ chief of staff wrote in an email that the office was notified about the positive test last Sunday and the staff member hasn’t been at work since last Monday.

Ocean City shutters boardwalk

Ocean City, Maryland, is closing its beaches and boardwalk until at least April 15.

Fairfax Co. senior living home reports 2nd case

A second resident of The Kensington, an assisted living and memory care home in Falls Church, tested positive for the disease on Sunday — three days after the facility reported its first case.

“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Fairfax County health director.

“We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”

Staff at the senior living home and county health officials are taking “immediate action” to contain further spread, according to a news release

Coronavirus cases have surged in senior care centers and nursing homes along the West Coast, with the virus posing a threat to people who are older or suffer from underlying health problems.

