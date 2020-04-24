Maryland Gov. Hogan unveils coronavirus recovery plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is sharing his plan for a gradual reopening of businesses and easing of social distancing measures for the state.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to unveil his plan for a gradual reopening of businesses and easing of social distancing measures as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan is called “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.”

Hogan has previously said the ability to move to a gradual reopening is based on four building blocks:

Increasing the number of available tests , with a goal of running 10,000 tests per day — more than triple the current capacity. The state procured 500,000 test kits from a South Korean health care company, the governor announced earlier this week.

, with a goal of running 10,000 tests per day — more than triple the current capacity. The state procured 500,000 test kits from a South Korean health care company, the governor announced earlier this week. Increasing the surge capacity of hospitals , by adding 6,000 hospital beds.

, by adding 6,000 hospital beds. Ramping up the supply of personal protective equipment and other supplies.

and other supplies. Building a robust contact tracing operation. Earlier this week, Hogan announced a contract with the research and polling firm NORC to quadruple the size of the contact tracer workforce from 250 to 1,000.

Hogan has previously said his reopening plan will follow guidance from the White House that set out three phases for gradually reopening businesses and easing other restrictions. In order to move to Phase One, states must see a downward trend in new cases for at least 14 days.

Maryland health authorities have reported a total of 16,616 COVID-19 cases in the state and 723 related deaths.

More Coronavirus News