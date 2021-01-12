Hogan: UK variant of COVID-19 found in 2 Maryland residents

One of the residents recently returned from travel abroad; the other patient is the spouse of the recently returned traveler, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Two Anne Arundel County, Maryland, residents are the first to be confirmed with having the U.K. variant of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

One of the residents recently returned from travel abroad; the other patient is the spouse of the recently returned traveler, Hogan said.

“They are currently in isolation. They’re conducting contact tracing to quickly determine who they may have interacted with since their arrival back here in Maryland,” Hogan said.

He added that he just received the news from health officials ahead of the scheduled news conference on redistricting Tuesday afternoon.

The U.K. variant of COVID-19 “seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants,” according to the CDC, but it’s not linked so far to more severe illness or increased risk of death. The first reported U.S. case of the variant was in Colorado last month.

The governor said a private lab had first found “strange sequences” in testing, and sent it to the state’s public health lab. The state lab confirmed it was the U.K. variant, and so did the CDC, Hogan said.

More information will be released when it is available, said Hogan, who admitted that he didn’t have a lot of answers at the moment.

