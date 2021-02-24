CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC Mayor Bowser’s sister dies of COVID-19 complications

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

February 24, 2021, 3:26 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that her older sister, Mercia Bowser, has died from complications linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” the mayor said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Mercia Bowser was treated at Washington Hospital Center and suffered from pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

“Mercia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond,” the mayor said.

Earlier in the day, the mayor named Wednesday a “Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19,” which also coincided with the 1,000th death from COVID-19 in D.C.

Mercia Bowser died just shy of her 65th birthday; she was born March 7, 1956.

The mayor’s statement continued by asking everyone to keep people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in their thoughts and prayers, and for time and space for her and her family to grieve.

Mercia Bowser was the mayor’s only sister and the oldest sibling, and is survived by her parents, Joan and Joseph Bowser, as well as the mayor, her brothers, nieces and nephews.

