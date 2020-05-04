Northam: Phase 1 of reopening Virginia could happen May 15

Virginia should be able to enter the first phase of reopening the state as soon as May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. Here's the latest.

The governor said at a briefing that he believes the state has flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and is emphasizing to residents “safer at home, rather than stay at home,” though his executive order closing certain businesses and banning gatherings of more than 10 people is extended through May 14.

Northam expressed confidence Phase I can begin, though “it may mean wearing face masks at work.”

“Workplace safety is critical,” Northam said. “Measures like these are important for all businesses.”

Phase I would mean:

Policies to keep customers and workers separate

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Separate guidelines for specific businesses will be published

Lower capacities in gyms, restaurants and shops.

Northam said they will provide “additional guidelines for specific industries, including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care and grooming, as well as entertainment.”

He said each of the three phases would last about three weeks, “as long as our health data continues to support it.”

Phase II would begin to ease restrictions further if the state sees a continued downward trend of positive tests and hospitalizations, a stable supply of PPE, and continued robust testing and contact tracing.

Northam said Phase III would begin when there is “no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.”

The governor said the testing capacity has improved significantly. Last week, roughly 6,000 people per day were tested for COVID-19, and the state is deploying around 1,000 contact tracers.

Northam said Virginia will reopen as an entire commonwealth rather than regionally.

Some residents in more rural areas of the state where fewer cases are present were hoping to see the restrictions ease in their region before more densely populated parts of the state such as Northern Virginia.

“My decisions are made to protect Virginians – to keep Virginians healthy and safe, and to prevent deaths,” Northam said. “I understand people have made sacrifices; I understand people are upset by our decisions. But I’m not standing up here to punish people. I’m standing up here representing 8.5 million Virginians, and doing what’s in the best interest of them, to keep them safe, to get this health crisis behind us, and to get our economy up and running again. That’s what I come to work to do every day, and what I’ll continue to do for the next year and a half, as long as I’m governor.”

Northam’s counsel, Rita Davis, said that on Friday, the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, in Chincoteague, was denied a restraining order allowing it to hold services, and that the U.S. Department of Justice has entered a “statement of interest” in favor of the church.

Davis said Northam’s order was “prudent, necessary and constitutional, and we look forward to the Fourth Circuit affirming.”