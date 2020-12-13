HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » Washington, DC News » Five members of DC…

Five members of DC Fire and EMS, including department’s chief, to receive city’s first doses of coronavirus vaccine

Zeke Hartner

December 13, 2020, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The first five first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the District have been identified — all five are members of D.C. Fire and EMS, and the department’s chief will be among them.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the group — appropriately named The First Five — on Sunday.

“Today, we have hope. After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way. The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and coworkers, and our entire city,” Bowser said.

DC Health is working with Kaiser Permanente to administer the vaccine to members of the D.C. fire department, and are expecting to deliver the first dose on Dec. 16.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly and the department’s medical director, Dr. Robert Holman, will be among the first to be administered the vaccine.

Lieutenants Joseph Papariello and Keishea Jackson and firefighter/EMT Julio Quinteros are also set to receive the vaccine.

“My father is everything to me, he’s my world. And if I don’t get it for any other reason, I have to get it for my daddy. I have to make sure he’s safe,” Jackson said. “I’m getting vaccinated for my city. In the last nine months, I’ve seen COVID devastate my department. I’ve seen my brothers and sisters go into the hospital. I’ve seen them with severe symptoms – things we never thought we would see. I’m getting vaccinated for my coworkers, I’m getting vaccinated for my family, and I’m getting vaccinated to make a change.”

The department is receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. Both doses will be administered while the department members are on duty, according to the mayor’s office.

Bowser said she would wait to receive the vaccine so that it could go to first responders and frontline workers.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up