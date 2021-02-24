CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » DC mayor sets 'day…

DC mayor sets ‘day of remembrance’ for lives lost to COVID-19

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 24, 2021, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named Wednesday a “Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19.”

Bowser also ordered flags to half-staff this week in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans who died from COVID-19.

“These beautiful souls who passed were grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, friends and loved ones,” Bowser said in a statement. “This tragic milestone is a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities.”

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, houses of worship throughout D.C. are encouraged by Bowser to honor the more than 1,000 people who died from COVID-19 in the District.

“Even when the pandemic ends, for many, the pain and loss will still be there. We will never know just how many lives have been saved through our shared commitment to wearing masks and social distancing, but we continue to make these efforts because we know that every single life saved is precious. Today, we pray for the lives lost and send our love to every person and family impacted by this virus and commit ourselves to continuing to work together,” Bowser said.

Wednesday marked the 1,000th death in the District from COVID-19.

In the proclamation, it says that about one year ago, D.C. was beginning to stand up emergency operations and joint information centers to respond to the pandemic and, “we could not have known the toll it would take on our city.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up