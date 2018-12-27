Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories

Abuse claims emerge from the shadows

A series of shocking newspaper articles and then an unprecedented grand jury report out of Pennsylvania cast a spotlight on crimes that had been allowed to fester in the shadows for decades.

The latest slow-motion scandal over the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church began unfolding over the summer and eventually led to some high-profile resignations in the hierarchy of the D.C. Archdiocese.

First, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington between 2001 and 2006, was removed from ministry over the allegations he sexually abused a teen 50 years ago while serving as a priest in the Archdiocese of New York.

In an unprecedented move, Pope Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation, stripping the retired prelate of his title and ordering him to conduct a “life of prayer and penance.”

Later in the summer, the then-current Archbishop of D.C. Cardinal Donald Wuerl became embroiled in a scandal over his handling of abusive priests when he served as bishop in Pittsburgh. Those revelations came to light in a grand jury report released by the Pennsylvania attorney general, which concluded that Wuerl and other Catholic bishops hadn’t done enough to prevent abuse dating back decades and had, in fact, tried to cover up abuse.

The disclosures about Wuerl’s role — which he has denied — led to emotional pleas from some parishioners for Wuerl to step aside.

“It is no longer about him. It is no longer about the archdiocese. It’s now about the faith and the trust and the confidence that Catholics have in their leadership,” said Winnie Obike, a woman who started a Change.org petition seeking to remove Wuerl. The petition garnered more than 141,000 co-signers.

Pope Francis accepted Wuerl’s resignation in October.

