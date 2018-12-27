202.5
Home » Local News » Tragedy and triumph: 2018's…

Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories

By Jack Moore December 27, 2018 5:25 am 12/27/2018 05:25am
Share

WASHINGTON — A leadership crisis at the University of Maryland and within D.C.’s Catholic Archdiocese. Record rain and another 1,000-year-flood that devastated a community. A 10-year-old’s senseless slaying, and a D.C. sports team’s triumph on the ice. Take a look back at some of the local news stories that dominated the headlines in 2018.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Best local photos of 2018

As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at the most interesting, powerful and impactful photos the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center has run from January 2018 to December. See them here.
Topics:
2018 election alex smith amazon Capital Gazette daron wint donald wuerl Great Mills High Schoo Jaelynn Willey Jordan McNair Local News Makiyah Wilson Photo Galleries stanley cup top local news stories
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Top photos of 2018
December government shutdown
Today in History: Dec. 30
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
Best local photos of 2018
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick