202.5
Home » Entertainment News » In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP December 26, 2018 12:02 am 12/26/2018 12:02am
9 Shares

Before we turn the page to 2019, it’s important to look back at the famous people we lost in 2018.

In addition to politicians (George H.W. Bush, John McCain), scientists (Stephen Hawking) and televangelists (Billy Graham), we also lost plenty of influential figures in the world of entertainment.

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

RELATED STORIES

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
celebrity deaths Celebrity News Entertainment News jason fraley
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
January entertainment guide 2019
2019 celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
Today in History: Jan. 5
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)