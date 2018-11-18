Redskins’ QB Alex Smith breaks two leg bones, requires immediate surgery

Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins’ QB Alex Smith…

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) ankle is injured as he is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON — Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of the game.

At a postgame news conference, Coach Jay Gruden announced Smith had a broken tibia and fibula, and will have surgery “right away.”

“I know it was very painful for him and, you know, heartbreaking for a lot of people,” Gruden said. “You know he’s a great guy and a hard worker and one of the key leaders on this football team.”

On a third-down pass play, Smith’s leg was bent awkwardly on a sack by J.J. Watt and had to be carted to the locker room. In a tweet, the team described it as an ankle injury and that Smith would not return.

Smith was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Smith was replaced by backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who Gruden said he has confidence in going forward.

This is an opportunity for Colt, and I think he’ll take advantage of it,” he said.

The team narrowly lost to the Texans Sunday, 21-23.  

Smith’s leg injury happens exactly 33 years after the infamous — and eerily similar — play that ended Redskins’ legend Joe Theismann’s career. The final score in that game was also 21-23, but that time, the Redskins came away with the victory.

