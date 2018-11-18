Redskins’ QB Alex Smith breaks two leg bones, requires immediate surgery

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of the game. Coach Jay Gruden announced Smith had a broken tibia and fibula, and will have surgery "right away."

At a postgame news conference, Coach Jay Gruden announced Smith had a broken tibia and fibula, and will have surgery “right away.”

“I know it was very painful for him and, you know, heartbreaking for a lot of people,” Gruden said. “You know he’s a great guy and a hard worker and one of the key leaders on this football team.”

On a third-down pass play, Smith’s leg was bent awkwardly on a sack by J.J. Watt and had to be carted to the locker room. In a tweet, the team described it as an ankle injury and that Smith would not return.

Smith was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Smith was replaced by backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who Gruden said he has confidence in going forward.

“This is an opportunity for Colt, and I think he’ll take advantage of it,” he said.

The team narrowly lost to the Texans Sunday, 21-23.

Smith’s leg injury happens exactly 33 years after the infamous — and eerily similar — play that ended Redskins’ legend Joe Theismann’s career. The final score in that game was also 21-23, but that time, the Redskins came away with the victory.

