DC apartment was target of 2 arson attacks in just over 24 hours

A fire broke out at a D.C. apartment building for the second time in just over 24 hours on Friday morning. Authorities said the fires are the result of targeted arson attacks and a suspect has been taken into custody.
An accelerant was thrown in an attack on a first floor apartment in the 2100 block of Suitland Terrace in Southeast, according to police.
Fire investigators continue their work at the arson fire on Suitland Terrace SE. Investigator Chris Somers and his partner Rosa, an accelerant sniffing K-9, check the area. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/RMvvfwMQFA
— DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) July 26, 2024
Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the first incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday. The more serious attack happened Friday just before 9 a.m.
More than a dozen firefighters responded to the scene Friday morning. Maggiolo said the accelerants were tossed from outside the building.
He said the people living in the apartment were staying elsewhere after the first attack and weren’t in the building Friday morning.
Police have since taken a suspect into custody whose identity hasn’t been released.
An accelerant-sniffing K-9 team was there Friday morning checking the area.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the D.C. arson hotline at (202) 673-ARSON (2776).
