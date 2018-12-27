Best local photos of 2018

As the year draws to a close, here's a look at the most interesting, powerful and impactful photos the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center has run from January 2018 to December. See them here.
WASHINGTON — As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the best photos WTOP has shared with readers and listeners from January 2018 to December.
Walk back through 2018 below.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.