Montgomery Co. executive: Democrat Elrich comes out on top in 3-way race

WASHINGTON — Democrat Marc Elrich, a veteran county council member, easily fended off two challengers — including a third-party run from his former Democratic colleague — in the race for Montgomery County executive.

Erich carried 64.4 percent of the vote Tuesday, winning 225,900 of the nearly 351,000 votes cast.

Nancy Floreen, also a longtime county council member, who temporarily shed her Democratic Party affiliation to challenge Elrich as an independent, trailed Elrich with less than 20 percent of the vote.

Perennial Republican candidate Robin Ficker notched just 16 percent of the vote.

The race had been framed as a referendum on the county’s future when it comes to development and transportation. Elrich is known as a staunch progressive but who’s deeply skeptical of what he characterizes as runaway development in the county.

Floreen had criticized some of Elrich’s positions as “fringe,” but had drawn criticism herself for taking large contributions from developers.

The winner of the race succeeds Isiah “Ike” Leggett, who is retiring as county executive after 12 years.

Dems lead all county council races

In addition, voters weighed in on four at-large seats on the Montgomery County Council and five other council seats.

The four Democrats running in the at-large council race were defeated four Republican candidates, who trailed by double digits.

The top vote-getters were: Evan Glass, a former CNN producer; Gabe Albornoz, the former director of the county’s recreation department; Will Jawando a former Obama administration official; and Hans Riemer, an incumbent member of the council.

In the county council’s 1st District, Andrew Friedson, a former adviser to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, sailed past Republican challenger Richard Banach to secure 76.9 percent of the vote.

In the council’s 2nd District, incumbent Craig Rice fended of a challenge by Ed Amatetti, 70.6 percent to 29.2 percent.

