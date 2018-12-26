Top local sports stories of 2018

We've sorted through the good and the bad, the memorable and the monumental from the world of local sports in 2018 to come up with our Top 10 stories of the year.
WASHINGTON — What’s the best way to do a year in review?
There were individual moments that will stick in the mind, like Bryce Harper’s final blast of the Home Run Derby, or Braden Holtby’s physics-defying save that swung the Stanley Cup Finals. You could pick out only the positive moments, but that would ignore some of the most important stories of the year.
In the end, we decided the best way to look at 2018 was to acknowledge all the biggest stories, for better and for worse, from a broader lens.
Before we get to the Top 10, here are a few honorable mentions that just missed the cut: