A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Did you forget about this year's top pop culture moments? Refresh your memory with this (highly selective) chronological journey through a year in pop culture.
And the top pop culture moments of 2018 are … Wait. WAS there any pop culture this year?
Of course there was, but you could be forgiven for forgetting, because more than ever it was politics, politics, and more politics occupying the zeitgeist and sucking the proverbial air out of the room.
Still, if you wanted a break from that, there was a royal wedding with something for everyone, some groundbreaking movies, the return of Mary Poppins (to the screen) and Harry Potter (to Broadway), a goodbye to some favorite celebrities, a tale of two coats that were more than just coats, and more.
Join us on a highly selective chronological journey through a year in pop culture.
___
