A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Did you forget about this year's top pop culture moments? Refresh your memory with this (highly selective) chronological journey through a year in pop culture.

And the top pop culture moments of 2018 are … Wait. WAS there any pop culture this year?

Of course there was, but you could be forgiven for forgetting, because more than ever it was politics, politics, and more politics occupying the zeitgeist and sucking the proverbial air out of the room.

Still, if you wanted a break from that, there was a royal wedding with something for everyone, some groundbreaking movies, the return of Mary Poppins (to the screen) and Harry Potter (to Broadway), a goodbye to some favorite celebrities, a tale of two coats that were more than just coats, and more.

Join us on a highly selective chronological journey through a year in pop culture.

January The first awards shows reflect a changed Hollywood, only a few months after the #MeToo movement engulfed the industry. At the Golden Globes the red carpet becomes a sea of glittering black gowns in solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct, and Oprah Winfrey gives a barn-burner of a speech, looking to a day “when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again!” At the GRAMMYs, stars don white roses, and singer Kesha dedicates a tearful performance of “Praying” to the #MeToo movement. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

