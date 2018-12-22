202.5
Trump’s 2018: A year in review

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 12:55 pm 12/22/2018 12:55pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stranger-than-sitcom American presidency opened 2018 with a big tease about mutual nuclear destruction from two leaders who then found “love” not war. It seems President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were just playing hard to get.

The presidency ends the year saturated in tumult, with the government in partial shutdown and Trump tweeting a video of himself warbling a parody of the theme song from “Green Acres,” a television sitcom from the 1960s, to mark his signing of a farm bill.

Throw in a beer-loving and very angry Supreme Court nominee, an unhappy departing defense secretary, Trump’s numerous tweets, and you can see that the president’s world this year continued to be very active, to say the least.

Here’s what happened this year in Trump’s presidency.

But while it’s been hardly noticed in a capital consumed by the shutdown drama, Mattis, Syria, steel slats and market convulsions, 2018 draws to a close as it started — with warnings of a nuclear Armageddon, this time from Putin.

Putin’s prompt was Trump’s intention to walk away from one arms control treaty and his reluctance to extend another. That, said Putin, “could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet.”

Maybe he’s just playing hard to get.

AP polling director Emily Swanson, and AP writers Darlene Superville, Zeke Miller, Catherine Lucey, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire and Nancy Benac contributed to this report.

