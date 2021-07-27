FAQ: What CDC’s latest mask guidelines mean for DC region

In an announcement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back some mask-wearing guidelines, recommending fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging.
As of Tuesday night, updated data from the CDC found that transmission rates were substantial in D.C. Starting Wednesday, the White House will require all of its employees to again wear masks indoors.
The CDC categorizes community transmission in four levels:
- Low Transmission (Blue): 0 – 9.99 cases per 100,000 persons
- Moderate Transmission (Yellow): 10 – 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons
- Substantial Transmission (Orange): 50 – 99.99 cases per 100,000 persons
- High Transmission (Red): 100 or more cases per 100,000 persons
It is recommended that places where the community transmission is “substantial” or “high” should wear masks indoors.
The CDC also recommended teachers, staff and students wear masks indoors — regardless of their vaccination status.
The CDC’s announcement came amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations believed to be associated with the more virulent delta variant that is scourging states in the South.
Since the spread of the delta variant, which started making a strong appearance this summer, businesses, schools and local jurisdictions have begun implementing revised mask-wearing guidelines and considering vaccine mandates.
This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs started requiring health care employees to get vaccinated.
And on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he was considering a vaccine mandate for federal employees.
Below are answers to some common questions you may have about where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on the ever-changing coronavirus guidelines.
- Q: What does the CDC’s new mask guidance say?
The CDC announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status — citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among some vaccinated people.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people, The Associated Press reported.
- Q: What prompted the CDC to change its guidance?
The CDC revised its guidance on mask-wearing due to new COVID-19 surges in the U.S. in areas where people largely remain unvaccinated, coupled with the ability of the more virulent delta variant to spread — even among vaccinated people.
The CDC said that “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can still occur in vaccinated people. With the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said Tuesday.
- Q: How does the CDC define a vaccine breakthrough infection, or breakthrough case?
Vaccine breakthrough infections, or breakthrough cases, occur when a person becomes infected with COVID-19 after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most people who fall into that category are much less likely to get sick, become hospitalized or die.
However, it is also possible that some fully vaccinated people might have infections and not have any symptoms.
- Q: How does the CDC describe different levels of community transmission?
Community transmission rates are being tracked by the CDC in a color-coded map.
- Q: How does CDC identify COVID-19 spread in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?
As of Tuesday, July 27, D.C., Maryland and Virginia all fall within the “Moderate Transmission (Yellow)” category of community transmission. However, D.C. and a few jurisdictions in the immediate Virginia area have rates nearing CDC’s “Substantial Transmission (Orange)” category.
The CDC’s new policies recommending indoor mask-wearing cover cases where “Substantial” and “High” transmission are occurring.
- Q: Does the CDC recommend wearing masks indoor for fully vaccinated people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?
As of July 27, the CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas that have a “Substantial” or “High” community transmission rate.
Updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, July 27 found that transmission rates were substantial in D.C., prompting the White House to require all of its employees to again wear a mask indoors starting Wednesday, July 28.
Earlier Tuesday, before the updated numbers showed the District as having substantial transmission rates, DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said in a statement, that the department is reviewing the CDC guidance, saying that D.C., like the rest of the country, has seen a “four-fold increase” in its daily case rate since the beginning of July, driven “primarily by unvaccinated individuals.”
In Virginia three counties – Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford — have community transmission rates that fall within the “Substantial” or “High” transmission rate.
A spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, said the CDC’s guidance is being reviewed, “but it applies to areas with substantial or high community transmission, and no Maryland jurisdictions.”
A spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said they are reviewing the CDC’s recommendations.
In addition, the CDC also said they recommend all teachers, staff and students in learning environments wear masks indoors. D.C., Maryland and Virginia jurisdictions set their own policies on a local level.
In Maryland, two counties – Prince George’s and Montgomery — are requiring students and staff to wear masks in school this fall.
- Q: Some places are requiring state government employees to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly. Will D.C., Maryland or Virginia be doing anything similar?
In Virginia, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said the state doesn’t plan to require vaccination at this time. “The facts show vaccines are highly effective at protecting Virginians from this serious virus — over 98% of hospitalizations and over 99% of deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians,” Northam’s office said. In Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors will decide in the next two weeks if it will require its 12,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Neither D.C. nor Maryland officials responded to emails asking whether government employees would be required to be vaccinated.