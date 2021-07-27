FAQ: What CDC’s latest mask guidelines mean for DC region

Here's what to know about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back some mask-wearing guidelines, recommending fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging.

As of Tuesday night, updated data from the CDC found that transmission rates were substantial in D.C. Starting Wednesday, the White House will require all of its employees to again wear masks indoors.

The CDC categorizes community transmission in four levels:

Low Transmission (Blue): 0 – 9.99 cases per 100,000 persons

Moderate Transmission (Yellow): 10 – 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons

Substantial Transmission (Orange): 50 – 99.99 cases per 100,000 persons

High Transmission (Red): 100 or more cases per 100,000 persons

It is recommended that places where the community transmission is “substantial” or “high” should wear masks indoors.

The CDC also recommended teachers, staff and students wear masks indoors — regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC’s announcement came amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations believed to be associated with the more virulent delta variant that is scourging states in the South.

Since the spread of the delta variant, which started making a strong appearance this summer, businesses, schools and local jurisdictions have begun implementing revised mask-wearing guidelines and considering vaccine mandates.

This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs started requiring health care employees to get vaccinated.

And on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he was considering a vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Below are answers to some common questions you may have about where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on the ever-changing coronavirus guidelines.

